The first on the list talks to citizens holding public office bearers (politicians) to account. This is mentioned in relation to the loss of the public confidence and trust in public institutions such as state-owned enterprises (SOEs) due to mismanagement, state capture and corruption.
Particular reference is made to the crisis at Eskom and the impact this has had on the economy and transformation.
This is a welcome statement, particularly in the light of revelations of alleged corruption from the various commissions of inquiry.
The encouragement of active citizenry in the decision-making processes in government institutions and holding elected political representatives accountable, could be seen as an acknowledgement that better accountability and oversight measures must be put in place to avoid state capture, corruption and wasteful and fruitless expenditure.