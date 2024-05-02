Exposing legal rot: Louis Liebenberg calls for Parliamentary Inquiry

In a bold and urgent move, Louis Liebenberg, a diamond dealer, has petitioned Parliament for a thorough investigation into what he perceives as a targeted assault on his business ventures, notably his company Tariomix.

The letter, addressed to the Honourable Speaker, outlines a litany of alleged irregularities, by South Africa's legal and governmental apparatus. "The time for complacency is over," Liebenberg says. "We cannot continue to allow a cabal of unscrupulous actors to undermine the very foundations of our democracy and the rule of law." Among the most alarming allegations outlined in the letter is the extraordinary alleged involvement of a major in the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) as the driving force behind the liquidation application against Tariomix. Liebenberg questions how such an intervention from a purported military official was permitted, and says this raises suspicions of wider governmental interference in an attempt to dissolve his lawful business operations.

Furthermore, he says, the letter cites credible allegations of bribery and undue influence within the North West High Court's judicial ranks and the Master's Office. Liebenberg alleges that Deputy Judge President Djaje, through intermediaries, solicited a staggering R20 million rand bribe in exchange for dismissing the liquidation case against Tariomix. When the alleged bribe was not forthcoming, he alleges Djaje improperly reassigned the matter to an Acting Judge, Morgan, who was appointed from Sandton, despite having no jurisdictional ties to the case.

"The rot runs deep," says Liebenberg. "The very institutions meant to uphold justice have been compromised by greed and corruption." The alleged improprieties extend beyond the courtroom, with Liebenberg raising concerns about the alleged clandestine involvement of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in Kimberley, led by Colonel Danie Bruwer, working behind the scenes to realise the liquidation of Tariomix. This alleged interference comes in the wake of the National Prosecuting Authority's failed attempt to obtain a preservation order against Liebenberg's companies due to a lack of evidence for the public accusations levelled against him.

The entrepreneur points to recent high-profile cases, such as the Krion and Mirror Trading International debacles, as evidence of a systemic flaw in South Africa's insolvency regime, where liquidators have often prioritised their own enrichment over the rightful claims of creditors, leaving a trail of devastation in their wake. "We cannot turn a blind eye to these egregious transgressions," Liebenberg declares. "The very fabric of our democracy is at stake. We must hold those responsible to account and enact meaningful reforms to prevent such injustices from recurring. Failure to do so would be a dereliction of our constitutional duty to uphold justice and protect the rights of citizens."

In his impassioned letter, Liebenberg urges Parliament to act swiftly and decisively, lest the erosion of public trust in government and the rule of law become irreversible. The stakes are high, and the need for action is urgent. "As a nation, we stand at a crossroads," Liebenberg concludes. "We can either succumb to the forces of corruption and impunity, or we can rise above them, guided by the principles of justice and accountability. The choice is ours to make." For Louis Liebenberg, the fight is far from over.