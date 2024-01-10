Joining hands to build a global community of a shared future, creating prospects for peace and development

Chen Xiaodong From December 27 to 28, 2023, The Central Conference on Work Relating to Foreign Affairs was held in China. President Xi Jinping attended the conference and delivered an important address.

He presented a systematic review of the historic achievements and valuable experience of major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics in the new era, gave a profound exposition on the international environment and historical mission of China’s external work on the new journey, and made comprehensive plans for China’s external work for the present and coming periods. It was pointed out at the conference that building a global community of shared future reflected the Chinese Communists’ world view, perception of order and values, accorded with the common aspiration of people in all countries and pointed the direction for the progress of world civilisations. It is the noble goal pursued by China in conducting major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics for the new era. In 2013, faced with the profound question raised by the world, history and the times, which is “What’s wrong with the world and what should we do about it?”, President Xi considered the development of human history, demonstrated his broad strategic vision, excellent political wisdom and strong commitment as leader of a big country and a big party, focused on the common and fundamental interests of the Chinese people and people of the world, and put forward the important concept of building a global community of a shared future.

The concept pointed the right direction for the world at a turning point of history, and facilitated strong consensus on international co-operation in times of chaos and turmoil. Over the past 10 years or so, under President Xi’s personal guidance and support, the concept has been gradually perfected, China’s practice in diplomacy has seen fruitful results, and international consensus has expanded. The concept provides the right guidance for creating a better world. The vision of building a global community of shared future replaces conflicts and confrontation with peaceful development, absolute security with common security, and zero-sum game with mutual benefits and win-win results, prevents cultural clashes through cultural exchanges and champions green development to protect the planet we call home. The concept opens a new realm in the evolution of international relations in the 21st century. It champions common values of humanity, including peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom, and reflects the universal aspirations and wishes of humankind.

It brings countries together, however different they may be in geographical location, history, culture, social system, size of economy or development stage, to foster common ground and harmonious coexistence by shelving their differences, and to strengthen win-win co-operation through concerted efforts. The concept has a clear-cut goal and approach. To build a global community of shared future, the goal is to build an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world of lasting peace, universal security and shared prosperity, in the way of advancing a global governance vision featuring wide consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits. We should uphold humanity’s common values, build a new type of international relations, follow the strategic guidance of the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative, and take steps towards high-quality Belt and Road co-operation. Countries need to work together to address challenges, achieve common prosperity and lead the world into a bright future of peace, security, prosperity and progress.

The concept has expanded from a Chinese initiative to an international consensus. As an ancient Chinese saying goes, all good principles should adapt to changing times to remain relevant. The idea of building a global community of shared future has led to broad international consensus on solidarity and co-operation and created powerful synergy to address challenges. It has been written into UN resolutions and co-operation documents of international and regional organisations multiple times, and has been highly praised and warmly received by the international community. From bilateral to multilateral and from regional to global dimensions, China has built various forms of communities of shared future with dozens of countries and regions, and such co-operation in the areas of health, the environment, the internet and the ocean has achieved fruitful outcomes.

Building a China-Africa community of shared future in the new era is an important part of building a global community of shared future. China has always followed the principle of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith for our Africa policy. Together with our African friends, we have drawn strength from our friendship and co-operation, marched steadily on the path of solidarity and co-operation, upheld fairness and justice in the changing international environment, and stood by one another in the face of the pandemic. China-Africa relations have continued to move forward. President Cyril Ramaphosa once commented that the China-Africa community of a shared future is based on equality and oriented to the people, which is exemplary.