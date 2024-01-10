Mbalula owes an apology

Douglas Gibson Many concerned South Africans are waiting for Fikile Mbalula to apologise to South Africans. Mbalula, described in hushed and reverent tones by some as “The SG,” is the Secretary-General of the ANC.

He promised us months ago that load shedding would be a thing of the past by the end of December. After a small absence on leave over the festive season, load shedding has reappeared and is starting to bite ordinary citizens, not to speak of small and large businesses, factories, and the economy generally. The government itself is talking about the end of 2025, while many experts think another five years is more realistic. This suggests Mbalula either fibbed to keep us quiet for a few months, or else did not know what he was talking about, or both. I have previously described him as one of the worst ministers of modern times, considering his legacy in both Transport and Police. I have also queried his right to comment on government policies and feel entitled to make binding commitments purportedly on behalf of the government. He does so, knowing that there are several ministers responsible for energy and specifically Eskom (some of them beyond useless).

What he should be doing is apologising for making himself and the government look foolish and untrustworthy. According to every successive poll, the ANC is in a fragile state and on the brink of losing the next general election. Some unkind persons speculate that he is doing as good a job for the ANC as he did in Police and Transport. Whether or not he apologises, our country is faced with the dismal prospect of rolling blackouts for years to come. The ANC inherited Eskom when it was recognised as one of the best in the world. In 30 years, they have reduced it to this dismal travesty that cannot produce and distribute reliable power. That, of course, mirrors what they have done to virtually every state enterprise or department.

Reality demands that we cope with the situation as best we can. I feel particularly sorry for City Power (CP), Johannesburg. (Disclosure: I am a former director and chairperson of City Power). This R20 billion company has to supply electricity to Johannesburg, the economic hub of South Africa. To do so, it is almost wholly dependent on Eskom, which enjoys a monopoly. Worse still, CP has to pay Eskom based on a determination by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) and cannot negotiate a price with the seller, Eskom. Worse still, CP cannot charge what it needs to but has to sell to the consumer at a price also determined by Nersa. To add to its woes, many consumers who can afford it are moving off, or partially off, the grid. Many of the consumers who remain are unable to pay or, in fact, steal the electricity.

The icing on the top is the many hours of load shedding when electricity is not sold. A perfect recipe for an entity that used to be a cash cow for the City, now making significant losses. CP is trying hard to develop other sources of supply, such as independent power producers feeding in renewables, and consumers who will feed back unused electricity generated off the grid, at a favourable price to CP. Another is to encourage Kelvin to produce more and perhaps to convert to gas. All of this while suffering huge losses by vandalism and theft of electricity and infrastructure.