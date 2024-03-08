Nurturing the boy child is key to ending GBV

Nicky Le Roux and Refiloe Mohale Gender equality is critical in a society when several problems are severely impacting communities. The only way to ensure thriving and just economies, as well as a sustainable environment for future generations, is to ensure women’s and girls’ rights in all spheres of life.

The social and economic disadvantage experienced by communities must be taken into consideration while analysing gender-based violence (GBV). In order to address GBV, it is necessary to recognise and combat gender inequality, advance women's equal rights, and provide social, political, and economic environments that enable everyone to exercise their rights. Continued research and work with men and boys, reveal that violence in societies, is clearly linked to them as both perpetrators and victims. Masculinity and what it means to be a man, are often the driving force behind young men engaging in violence and other risky behaviour. The difficulties that women and girls encounter have, very rightly, received a lot of attention in the field of gender empowerment. And it is also, important to understand that gender equality must include young men, boys and LGBTIQ+ people as well. It is not the intention of empowering boy children to minimise the difficulties experienced by girls and, by extension, women. It is, instead, building a society that is inclusive for everyone.

Of the many narratives around what it means to be a man, the major ones include being physically strong and able to overpower; defending the honour of family and friends, engaging in masculine activities and sport, and - extremely harmful - being sexually virile and succeeding at this in all attempts. (In) the link therefore between toxic masculinity and gender-based violence; however a gap remains in terms of programming for men and boys, that is rooted in feminist principles and also sees young men and boys essentially as victims too, rather than young predators in waiting. In this light, the work with young men and adolescent boys is vital if we are to turn the tide on GBV in the country. Working with men and boys at an early age, has been identified as a key intervention on what works to prevent violence and emerges again as Ford works on its framework on prevention, as an area which has been lagging; which frames this as healing from trauma for young boys.

Linked to this we see tremendous advantages that are afforded to children who have active, involved male figures during childhood and adolescence. Research shows that children who feel close to a male figure are twice as likely to enter university or find stable employment after high school, less likely to have a teen birth, spend time in jail, and experience mental health issues. Additionally, children with actively involved fathers are 43% more likely to do well at school and 33% less likely to repeat a grade. Refiloe Mohale Fathers and strong father figures occupy a critical role in childhood development.

Through the Primestars, What About The Boys Initiative, Ford supported a journey that showcases the importance of programming with boy children and discusses how to nurture their strength, compassion, and diversity. Through this programme, the boys learn empathy, have safe places to talk, and are encouraged to engage in open communication in order to develop emotional literacy. They are able to express and comprehend their feelings more effectively as a result, eroding negative preconceptions about themselves, violence and GBV broadly. The boys are motivated when gender roles are expanded because it encourages inclusion and challenges limitations. Boys may embrace their abilities and passions when they are encouraged to pursue a variety of interests, pastimes, and careers. Breaking down stereotypes helps them become more confident.

Fighting for the development of a positive masculinity requires challenging harmful social standards and instilling in young boys positive values like collaboration, respect, and empathy, along with accountability and responsibility. The programme promotes the growth of healthy relationships, improves mental health, and advances gender equality by spreading the idea that kindness and compassion can coexist peacefully with strength. As the world celebrates this year’s International Women’s Day, we are cognisant of the importance of the collaboration between the Ford Foundation and Primestars through the What About The Boys programme and its impact on ending GBV. The continued investment in women, and prioritising programmes that create meaningful progress in eliminating GBV is critical. By assisting boys in developing into responsible and accountable men, we may contribute to the creation of a more equitable society, one in which all people are safe.

Young men must be given the knowledge and encouragement to confront the attitudes and ideas of masculinity that normalise violence and gender inequity, as well as to examine the violence that is all too frequently ingrained in their socialisation. Nicky Le Roux is a senior program officer in the Ford foundation’s Southern Africa office focusing on Gender, Race and Ethnic Justice. Refiloe Mohale is a dedicated and passionate Business Development Manager with a decade of experience in the youth development sector