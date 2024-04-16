Reclaiming our national security is our collective imperative

By Chris Maxon IN EVERY corner of the globe, nations craft meticulous national security strategies to safeguard their existence. Central to the execution of these strategies is the unequivocal endorsement of a senior government figure, typically the head of state, lending weight and authority to the plan.

However, our nation finds itself ensnared in a quagmire where this critical role is played by an individual with a tarnished past and questionable credentials. Once dismissed amid allegations of corruption during his tenure as police commissioner, this former teacher turned minister exudes more bombast than pragmatism. His self-styled portrayal as a reincarnation of despots like Gaddafi or Pinochet hardly inspires confidence in the police he leads. Consequently, law enforcement agencies have adopted misguided crime-fighting tactics, setting us on a path to inevitable failure in combating the multifaceted menace of violent crime. South Africa should firmly assert that criminal justice is a matter of internal jurisdiction, not subject to international contest. Our criminal laws should unequivocally condemn behaviour deemed unacceptable by society.

Leveraging our commercial regulations, we must strive to enhance our appeal to foreign enterprises and investors. Moreover, we should recognise that criminal law shapes the moral fabric and operational effectiveness of our society, with minimal relevance to external entities. That said, we must recognise that the battle against crime transcends the capabilities of law enforcement alone; it demands a comprehensive, collaborative effort encompassing the government, civil society, and the private sector. Only through synchronised action guided by a unified strategy can we hope to thwart criminal activities effectively. Yet, our current approach remains fragmented and ineffective, failing to address the root causes of crime while perpetuating systemic corruption within law enforcement ranks.

Foremost among our priorities must be the restoration of public trust in those entrusted with our safety and the rule of law. Corruption within the police force, fuelled by meagre salaries and lax oversight, undermines the very foundation of our security apparatus. We must instigate sweeping reforms to purge the system of graft and ineptitude, cultivating a police officers as ethical professionals dedicated to upholding justice and public trust. Moreover, we must confront the normalisation of detrimental practices within our security landscape, such as the unchecked proliferation of private security firms assuming quasi-law enforcement roles. These entities, armed to the teeth and unchecked by legal constraints, pose a grave threat to our societal fabric, exacerbating tensions and perpetuating impunity.

Yet, we cannot overlook the socio-economic factors underpinning the crime epidemic, which flourishes in the void of economic opportunity and societal despair. Meaningful crime prevention necessitates a holistic approach addressing these underlying conditions, empowering marginalised communities, and fostering inclusive growth. Amid this turmoil, we must usher in a new generation of leaders untainted by the vices of their predecessors. Meritocracy should guide our selection process, ensuring that only the most qualified and principled individuals ascend to positions of authority. Simultaneously, we must enforce a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, holding perpetrators, regardless of status or affiliation, accountable for their actions. The most important responsibility of any government is to keep people safe. As we chart a course towards a safer, united, and prosperous society, we must prioritise the eradication of priority crimes plaguing our communities. Murder, gender-based violence, organised crime, and public corruption demand immediate attention, with ambitious targets set to curtail their prevalence within the next five years.