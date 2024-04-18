SA at a crossroads, new brand of leadership fit for purpose needed

By Ishmael Mkhabela The tenure of the ANC as the governing party has laid bare the hidden dominant culture and values of South Africans.

The culture and values continue to destroy the country, its economy and lives. How can one understand and judge society, citizens and public figures? What could better do so? What are the guiding principles, norms and standards in our homes, community, government and business? I wonder. Crime syndicates and gangs, and groups of violent thieves and ruffians prosper, led by their own kind. Would-be villains cannot govern a country with integrity. Our democracy was birthed following violent conflict and bloodshed. The outcome was a negotiated Constitution crafted by the then-leaders. What followed? South Africans are duped and often like to follow leaders who display inefficiencies and crude mannerisms. Ideological and political party affiliations are behind that. Surely and verily, these conceal the character of leaders. Political, economic and religious masks are useful tools for fooling some people. History is also abused by political thugs in order to plant racial and class divisions. They gain undeserved public acclaim and followers at the expense of society. We are caught in a vicious cycle. We must break this for a virtuous cycle. Failure makes us losers in all respects.

What’s needed are leaders that reflect quintessential and tested values and norms of our society. The liberation movement was based on basic values, Ubuntu or vumunhu, shared by South Africans. South Africa is a society rich in diverse religious faiths and congregations. United and committed we shall prosper. Citizens should defend and promote the country’s basic and fundamental values. Popular leaders, encouraged by followers, however, sustain ignorance, oppression, exploitation, division as well as political and economic opportunism and racism. Post-apartheid, 30 years of ANC rule have passed. What does the country’s civil society, including the religious, business and community sectors, expect from the government? My faith in the efficacy of the trade union movement, as change agents, needs to be restored. How could we all ensure that 2024 is our 1994? Public morality, ethical conduct and values must be shown in action and deed, especially in the face of the multiple electoral choices. Vote for meaningful change. That is, for the present and the future of our families and children. Good citizens should make wise and broadly beneficial choices.

A vote is a choice made in the interest of the living as well as those who are yet to be born. Food parcels, political T-shirts, free rides to nowhere, death, poverty, destitution, and a failed developmental state? Sell your birthright for food, it is your democratic right. Electing a citizens-centred government and good all-of-society governance are serious matters, of life and death. It guarantees family and community livelihoods, access to government services as well as to available fair economic and social opportunities for all. South Africa was blessed to have had the likes of Shaka, Biko, Sobukwe, Sisulu, Hani and others. They contributed and gave that was required and demanded for South Africa/Azania. We are indebted to them. Who still has faith in Struggle messiahs? Not in our household.

Those fingered in the Zondo Commission and the host of the accused in the government continued to lead. Leaders worth their salt promptly sign and quit whenever tarnished by scandals. Abuse of the justice system is a vile exercise. It undermines accountability, public morality and ethics. Where are the upright and accountable? South Africa incorporated will fire and stop ineffective politicians. They all suffer from an incurable chronic sickness of entitlement. We derive no value from their excuses for failure or irresponsibility. The entrenched have failed the beloved country for too long, wasted 30 years and faced no consequences. Nation building cannot happen without leaders who are transformed and fit for purpose. That should be the supreme national imperative, mandate and the new social compact. It is correct to evaluate and assess public representatives and servants? Days of zombie voting and blind loyalties must end. Show your right to freedom of choice.