Africa’s Big 7 to showcase best food and beverage innovations

Johannesburg - The local food and beverage market is seeing healthy investment activity from new manufacturing plants being opened and popular brands expanding onshore. Recognising the potential of this market and further across the continent, significant prospects await Africa’s Big 7 returning in June. "As we celebrate our 20th edition, Africa’s Big 7 remains committed to delivering excellent and reasonably priced, on-trend food and beverages, uniting top players in the industry, and promoting growth," says Evan Schiff, Portfolio Director: Food, Hospitality, and Trade at dmg events.

Africa’s Big 7 will serve up several opportunities for visitors to network and tap into local and global trade networks. It takes place from June 18–20, 2023, at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, co-located with SAITEX. Trends in the African food and beverage market take centre stage as the continent’s rich food culture attracts culinary businesses, influencers, and tourists seeking unique gastronomic experiences. A large variety of delicious cuisine and beverages, packed with fresh tastes and innovative design to meet customer demand, will be on display as entrepreneurs embrace sustainable food processing and packaging technologies to meet growing customer demand. Africa’s population is anticipated to reach 2.4 billion by 2050 and 4.1 billion by 2100. Ensuring a longstanding and viable food and beverage market that is affordable and nourishing, with the earth in mind, is not just nice to have; it has become essential to prioritise a plan and to consider the possibilities, and Africa’s Big 7 has a key focus on the future of sustainable food production.

The show’s line-up encompasses the entire retail ready food and beverage sector and includes free-to-attend seminars covering the latest news impacting the sector. Tantalising features such as the returning SA Bakers Challenge will roll out a smorgasbord of professional and amateur bakers, and there is a chance to be named the best chef in the second National Burger Challenge. More than half of South Africa’s population resides in the township economy, and among the show’s objectives is to directly foster the growth of township businesses by facilitating access to quality goods in partnership with dmg events’ food, beverage, and trade offerings, SAITEX, and key stakeholders. "Africa’s Big 7 enables access to the township economy and for township business buyers to source quality products at the best value, directly facilitating township business growth," says Schiff.

Africa's Big 7 advisory board comprises esteemed professionals in the industry, working towards enhancing the sector. Among them are Malaysian Trade Commissioner Har Man Ahmad, Founder and Managing Director of Innovatr, Richard Lawrence, Consultant Kiba Bam, and Commercial Director of Yebo Fresh, Lerato Ramollo, as well as Pick n Pay’s Head of Product and Quality, Nicki Russell. Attending the show would benefit a variety of industry players, from food and beverage manufacturers to managers, packing and product managers, purchasing professionals, restaurateurs, chefs, the C-suite, and more. "Africa’s Big 7 brings quality, fresh, and affordable food and beverage products from around the world to Africa’s doorstep. We look forward to welcoming visitors to the event, where a special announcement is also on the agenda," Schiff concludes.