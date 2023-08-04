August Legacy Auction: Telkom's high-profile property disposal

In the heart of South Africa, the anticipation ahead of a highly exclusive property auction is tangible. Telkom, one of the country's leading telecommunications giants, in conjunction with its property management company Gyro, has decided to part ways with some of its high-profile properties in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, among other destinations. The news had sent ripples through the real estate industry, attracting attention from elite buyers and investors locally and nationally. The property auction will be hosted by In2assets Property Specialists, renowned for orchestrating high-stakes property deals. With a reputation for sealing lucrative transactions, the company is the perfect choice to handle Telkom's prestigious property disposal. The date is set for August 22, 2023 at 11am - with the auction being live streamed; allowing registered bidders to participate from the comfort of their home or office.

Telkom will be parting ways with some of its high-profile properties in Durban, including the Telkom building in Grimsby Road, Mobeni. Image: Supplied Among the Gauteng properties included in the auction are an iconic eight-floor office block in Smith Street, ideal for residential conversion; a huge industrial site of about 62 000m² with numerous outbuildings in Pretoria; a ± 31 000m² site for potential retail development in Boksburg; and a residential estate with 28 houses and flats. Scattered over the Gauteng province, there are 12 significant properties - from Vereeniging to Pretoria - on this auction sale. With Cape Town and Western Cape properties in high demand, buyers are lined up to seize the opportunity. The previous post office building in Kraaifontein, right opposite the shopping centre, opens all kinds of opportunities to establish a retail or fast-food outlet on a busy intersection. A ± 1 2330m² vacant development site in the heart of George’s industrial hub offers the perfect option to establish a large industrial park or manufacturing facility. More properties included in the Telkom portfolio are in Heidelberg, Beaufort West, Stellenbosch and Bergrivier.

Durban and KwaZulu-Natal offer a wide range of high-profile properties - from rural Telkom depots near Vryheid to strategically positioned industrial properties near the harbour entrance. This includes a ± 18 000m² prominently positioned property, which is ideal for redevelopment into a logistic hub or harbour related services. For more information, visit www.in2assets.com About Telkom