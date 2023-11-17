Become one with nature on safari

Nkambeni Safari Camp Nestled in the heart of “Big Five Country” on the western boundary of the Kruger National Park, close to the Numbi Gate, lies the Nkambeni Safari Camp. The lodge is a four hour drive away from Johannesburg and was conceived by the Nkambeni Community in an effort to create jobs for the local people. Nkambeni Safari Camp has 150 comfortable three-star units, with individual en-suite canvas suites and private decks. The principles of responsible and community-conscious tourism are reflected in suites designed and constructed to guarantee minimum impact on the natural habitat.

Nkambeni Safari Camp. Picture: Supplied Guests are treated to authentic South African bush dinners under the stars, around an open fire, or à la carte in the restaurant. There is a delicious breakfast buffet, an à la carte lunch menu and set menus for functions. Half or full-day safaris in the Kruger National Park are available, in specially designed vehicles that allow closer interaction with wildlife. Picnic lunches from the restaurant can be packed on request. Self-drive options are also available to guests. www.nkambeni.com Thakadu River Camp Set along the banks of the Marico River, Thakadu River Camp provides luxurious tented accommodation and a stylish, comfortable base from which to explore the splendid game viewing that only Madikwe Game Reserve can provide. With its strong Afro-Asian safari ambiance, Thakadu River Camp offers 12 Luxury Tented Suites, perfectly blended within their natural surroundings, and each with their own viewing deck overlooking the Marico River. 3 of the Suites are Family Units, with an extra double-size sleeper couch. All suites include an indoor bath and shower.

Thakadu River Camp. Picture: Supplied The main lodge area is built on stilts within the riverfront vegetation and guarantees a serene setting for breakfast and dinners. A fire-lit Boma serves locally inspired cuisine on fair weather nights as well as a Lapa set within a riverine glade from where you can soak up the mesmerizing views of the lazily meandering river and the terrain beyond. Guests have the opportunity to enjoy early morning and evening game drives in open game viewing vehicles conducted by qualified game rangers. www.thakadurivercamp.co.za Buffalo Rock Tented Camp Buffalo Rock Tented Camp is situated in an unfenced area within the beautiful Kruger National Park.