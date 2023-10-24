Belt and Road Initiative: A road of peace for the new era

By: Yi Fan Harmonious coexistence has been the aspiration of the Chinese nation for thousands of years. During President Xi Jinping’s visit to Kazakhstan and Indonesia in autumn 2013, he put forth the major initiatives of building the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road.

Over the past decade, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), with the aim of promoting peaceful development and better lives for the world, has increasingly become a road of peace where dreams and aspirations come true. When the world is in great turbulence and transformation, with greater deficits in governance, trust, development and peace, where should humanity go? There are important choices to be made. Do we choose cooperation or isolation, solidarity or division, going forward together or in our separate ways? The answer provided by the BRI is to uphold multilateralism and build a community with a shared future for mankind, so as to address global challenges and maintain lasting peace together.

Peace requires mutual respect The BRI was proposed by China and is shared by the world. It is not a soliloquy by China but a chorus of all partner countries, featuring extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefit. In pursuing this initiative, China never interferes in other countries’ internal affairs, and it never exports its social system or development model or imposes them on other countries; China does not play geopolitical games, but creates a new model of win-win cooperation; and China wants no small blocks but a big family where all countries coexist in harmony.

As Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysia’s former prime minister, puts it, there is equality among all countries participating in the BRI despite their varied sizes and wealth. He describes the BRI as being different from that promoted by other advanced countries in the past, in which small countries “did not have a say”, and believes the BRI “will benefit all participating countries”. Peace brings win-win results The BRI aims to build more partnerships and make the pie bigger, and it opposes creating small clubs or seeking selfish interests. Over the past decade, synergy has been fostered between the BRI and the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the Eurasian Economic Union, the African Union’s Agenda 2063, the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity, as well as other international and regional development strategies.

In May this year, the China-Central Asia Summit was successfully held to further synergise the BRI with the development strategies of the five Central Asian countries. Greater economic integration and deeper cooperation will inject new vigour into global peace and stability. Peace enables development