Black winemakers will pop their corks at the Johannesburg Cap Classique, Champagne & Bubbles Festival

Several black-owned wine brands, among them Amari Wines, Khulu Fine Wines, iMvula and Nonala Wines, will be in attendance at the Johannesburg Cap Classique, Champagne & Bubbles Festival at the Inanda Polo Club in Sandton on May 18 and 19. This year, the hugely popular annual event will feature some of South Africa’s finest Cap Classiques, including several from black producers, and it is hoped that this will continue to unlock greater opportunity for economic participation of black people in South Africa’s wine industry. Many French champagnes will also be available for festivalgoers to taste and buy.

Sazi Ngcobo, the co-founder of Amari Wines, says: “Last year, we launched our Amari Lush, and this will be available to taste at the festival. It’s a lush Méthode Cap Classique embodying a balance of structure and a resounding elegance from Chardonnay, with a hint of honey to round it off.” In the long term, Ngcobo sees Amari as an international brand. “Our immediate plans are to launch our Brut this year, followed by our Rosé (Amari Blush), and then we plan to take on Africa, with our focus markets being Nigeria, Angola and Ghana. Our ultimate goal is to be a globally recognised brand that is proudly South African.”

Also at the festival will be Kwanele Nyawo, the CEO and co-founder of Khulu Fine Wines. He says: “We currently have a Cabernet Sauvignon, a Shiraz and a Cabernet blend but it is our Cap Classique, which is called Izigidi (meaning ‘millions’ in isiZulu), that we will put out for sampling and selling at the festival. “It’s a beautiful Blanc de Blanc Cap Classique made from 100% Chardonnay grapes, and is complex and indulgent, with secondary aromas of orange blossom and lemon zest on the nose. It really pairs well with seafood, salads and cheese.”

Siyabonga Mvula, the founder of iMvula Wines, which is owned by Chwepheshe and Thandolwethu, a 100% black-owned company, and located in Ogade Location in Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal, says he will be showcasing two sparkling wines at the festival. “We’ll be pouring our iMvula Sparkling Wine Brut NV which has classic Sauvignon Blanc aromas and palate, with whiffs of scrunched up fynbos herbs and refreshing sweet tropical limes repeated on the palate which is soft and deliciously dry. “Also available to taste will be our iMvula Sparkling Wine NV, Gently Sweet, which is made up of 80% red Muscadel and 20% Colombard. In the glass, it’s an enchanting coral pink and has lovely traditional Muscat flavours and aromas which are enhanced by the fine stream of bubbles continuously rising to the surface and forming a little crown round the edges.”

Last, but certainly not least, is Nanola Wines, a 100% black woman-owned brand that carries elements of a personal story, family, culture and origin, given birth to by its founder, Silindile Zuma, as a way of paying homage to her late father. The name itself comes from a mash-up of the terms of endearment that Zuma’s father used to call her. The underlying meaning is “feminine strength”. Nanola Wines will be presenting its Nanola Crown Brut, a Chardonnay and Pinot Noir blend with white citrus blossom notes and wisps of white roses, leading up to an intense fresh crisp taste of apple and a slight minerality that balances into a lingering finish, perfectly suited to celebrating life. Also on presentation will be its Nanola Crown Brut Rosé, which has a lovely floral bouquet expressing a mixture of berry-fruit flavours and a hint of Muscat. It carries nicely through to the palate, leaving a long-lasting after-taste.

“It’s a gorgeous fresh fruity pink sparkling wine for everyday enjoyment and the perfect partner for salads, seafood and light meals,” says Zuma. Other bubbly producers at the festival will include Graham Beck, Perdeberg Wines, Kleine Zalze Wines, Pongracz, Anthonij Rupert Wyne (L’Ormarins), Boschendal, Veuve du Vernay, Ultimate Provence, Villiera Wines, JC Le Roux, WCellar and Bon Courage Estate. More brands making an appearance will be announced over the next few weeks. Tickets for the Johannesburg Cap Classique, Champagne & Bubbles Festival are on sale from Webtickets at: https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/Event.aspx?itemid=1542929697