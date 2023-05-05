Cost-effective ways to keep you cosy during winter load shedding

An efficient way of heating your home during colder months is through the use of gas heating, which is known to produce higher heat output compared to electric heaters. This results in faster heating of your space while consuming significantly less energy; providing an excellent option for homeowners looking to reduce their energy consumption and bills. Gas heating options include gas fireplaces and gas heaters for indoor and outdoor spaces, with an excellent range for homeowners to choose from based on their heating needs. Leroy Merlin offers gas refills at its branches in Gauteng.

Texture tricks

Add warm and textured throws to your couches and rugs in all your living spaces. You don’t have to get off your warm couch, or out of your bed or bath, and onto a cold floor; embrace winter and choose area rugs. Transform the ambiance of your living space by swapping out your light and breezy summer curtains for thicker textured alternatives. Not only will the aesthetic of your room instantly become cosier and more inviting, but the added benefit of heat retention will keep you warm and comfortable all season long. Soft textures and warm lighting can make a big difference in creating a cosy ambiance. Consider using solar lamps or candles to add a warm glow to your room. Bring in natural wood and deeper, richer colours to add warmth to your decor.