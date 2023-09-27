Dairymaid unveils an exciting addition to Country Fresh line-up: Lemon Cream

Dairymaid, a revered name in the world of frozen delights, is thrilled to introduce a delicious new flavour to its esteemed Country Fresh brand: Lemon Cream. As we eagerly embrace the warmth of summer, this delectable and creamy dessert is set to awaken taste buds and elevate any occasion.

With an enduring heritage spanning many decades, Dairymaid has been consistently synonymous with being passionate about ice cream making over the past 100 years. Lemon Cream introduces an exhilarating twist to its already impressive ice cream collection. Whether you're commemorating a special birthday or savouring a well-deserved treat for yourself and your cherished ones, Country Fresh – the driving force behind Lemon Cream – is primed to turn these moments into unforgettable memories. Commenting on this new flavour innovation, Manyathe Ramotsepe, Dairymaid's Senior Brand Manager, says: “As a brand, we aspire to be a part of all your meals, both your everyday and special occasion meals. Country Fresh aims to bring the fun and joy after family meals each day."

With Lemon Cream leading the charge, Dairymaid's Country Fresh brand continues to embody a quality product that focuses on smooth and creamy flavours for any occasion. This summer, savour the ultimate blend of refreshment and creaminess with Country Fresh Lemon Cream. Consumers are encouraged to enter the Country Fresh in-store competition where they stand a chance to win weekly cash prizes of up to R10 000. Follow Country Fresh's social media pages for more competition updates and winner announcements. Country Fresh boasts a diverse range of mouthwatering flavours including Blueberry Cheesecake, Neapolitan, and Vanilla & Choc Sauce - all readily available at leading retailers.