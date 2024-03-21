Independent Online
Thursday, March 21, 2024

Don’t miss our political dialogue

The Star will be hosting a dialogue with various political parties next month.

Published 3h ago

Share

In the run-up to the general elections in May, The Star will be hosting a dialogue with various political parties next month on pressing issues of load shedding and unemployment affecting ordinary South Africans.

Our guest line-up includes DA- Solly Msimanga, Gauteng Provincial Leader; EFF- Nkululeko Dunga, Gauteng Provincial Chair; ANC- Mahlengi Bhengu, ANC National Spokesperson; ActionSA- Lerato Ngobeni, National Spokesperson; and UJ- Isaac Khambule, Professor of Political Economy in the Department of Politics and International Relations and the University of Johannesburg.

The discussions will be moderated by Sifiso Mahlangu, The Star Editor.

The dialogue will be held on April 5 at the Joburg Theatre at 11am, and it is open to the public.

To attend this event, please RSVP by April 3 to [email protected]

The Star

