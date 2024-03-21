Don’t miss our political dialogue

In the run-up to the general elections in May, The Star will be hosting a dialogue with various political parties next month on pressing issues of load shedding and unemployment affecting ordinary South Africans.

Our guest line-up includes DA- Solly Msimanga, Gauteng Provincial Leader; EFF- Nkululeko Dunga, Gauteng Provincial Chair; ANC- Mahlengi Bhengu, ANC National Spokesperson; ActionSA- Lerato Ngobeni, National Spokesperson; and UJ- Isaac Khambule, Professor of Political Economy in the Department of Politics and International Relations and the University of Johannesburg.