Durban jazz festival promises unforgettable musical extravaganza

The city of Durban is set to come alive once again with rhythmic beats and soulful tunes as the 21st annual Durban Jazz Festival unfolds on December 26 and 27. The highly anticipated event, celebrating its milestone edition of the festival, promises to be a spectacular showcase of world-class jazz talent against the breathtaking backdrop of scenic Durban.

The grand finale unfolds on December 26 at the Hazelmere Dam, providing attendees with a unique experience by the water. Enjoy the serene setting as jazz aficionados and music enthusiasts come together to revel in the magic of live jazz performances. The picturesque surroundings of Hazelmere Dam will serve as the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable day of music, food, and community. The event will be moving to a new venue from 2024 onwards, chartering a new path going forward. On December 27, the performances will be at the prestigious Durban ICC, where the city’s beating heart meets the pulsating rhythm of jazz. Renowned jazz artists will take the stage, captivating audiences with their extraordinary musical prowess. The Durban ICC provides an iconic setting for an evening filled with enchanting melodies and soulful harmonies. Tickets for the Jazz Festival are available online at https://www.durbanjazzfestival.co.za/ and at select local outlets. Early bird discounts and special packages are available for those who secure their tickets in advance.