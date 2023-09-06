Enter now and stand a chance to win a seat in the Fortuner Challenge

Do you have what it takes to compete in this year’s Fortuner Challenge and drive away with a new Toyota Fortuner? If you’re any good at offroad driving, running, cycling, navigational challenges, watersports and can keep a cool head under pressure while solving problems and building puzzles then this is for you.

In short you need to be good at speed, endurance, mental, and physical problem solving. Following the same recipe as previous years, four heroes will be teamed up with four contestants from different media houses including Independent Newspapers. Over two days each team competes in various tough challenges and at the end of it, points are tallied to see who gets the key to the Fortuner also fitted with Thule racks, a Thule Chasm luggage set and a R15 000 Total Fuel card.

For competitors there are also prizes from Garmin, Quartz Engine Oil, Salomon, Thule and Specialized (CRT) Bicycles to be won. Go to www.fortunerchallenge.co.za/independent-media fill in the application and you’ll go into a lucky draw to be named one of Independent Media’s three semi-finalists. These will then progress to the final selection process in November. One will be chosen as the Independent Media challenger, win a Garmin epix (Gen 2) sapphire edition smartwatch worth more than R20 000 and go on to compete as a finalist in the 2023 Fortuner Challenge.