Exceptional line-up of speakers announced for the Innovator Trust Women in Tech Shevolution experience

With the trailblazing event just a day away, the Innovator Trust's annual Women In Tech Shevolution Experience is thrilled to announce an exceptional line-up of speakers, bringing together dynamic entrepreneurs, thought leaders and technology enthusiasts, in celebration of woman SMMEs in the world of technology.

Though representation, diversity and inclusion of women in technology and entrepreneurship remain critical areas of concern within Africa, the Innovator Trust Women in Tech (Wit) Experience is elevating the conversation toward recognising the opportunities technology presents to solve these problems. On November 16, woman entrepreneurs, innovators, leaders of industry and youth aspiring to careers in Stem fields will heed the call to action and join the Shevolution movement. “The Shevolution theme this year is calling for less talk and more action in order for us to see tangible change for woman entrepreneurs in the ICT sector. It is our hope that the Shevolution message reaches far beyond just this one event, and impacts other women in tech, other entrepreneurs, aspiring young girls interested in Stem and, of course, those communities across Africa who benefit most from the solutions that arise from tech innovation,” said Tashline Jooste, the CEO of the Innovator Trust and Wit founder.

BUILDING A SISTERHOOD OF TECHPRENEURS The Innovator Trust Women In Tech Experience offers a holistic, curated and enriching experience to delegates. Bringing together a diverse array of visionary women from the tech and business industries, the Wit stage will serve as a vibrant space for forging meaningful connections, collaboration, knowledge sharing and mentorship. By facilitating interactions among like-minded individuals, the Innovator Trust Women in Tech Experience empowers women to exchange innovative ideas and catalyse transformative projects. BE TRANSFORMED BY THE WIT 2023 LINE-UP OF SPEAKERS

• Tashline Jooste, the CEO of Innovator Trust • Takalani Netshitenzhe, the chief officer and executive director of external affairs at Vodacom South Africa • Irene Charnley, the president of the International Women’s Forum of South Africa

• Professor Thuli Madonsela, the Law Trust chair: Social Justice, University of Stellenbosch, and UN Advisory Board member of science and technology • Charmaine Houvet, the chair of the South African Communications Forum and the senior director of Cisco Africa • Bridget Ngcobo, the head of Agency Business Partners, Google South Africa

• Ipeleng Mkhari, the CEO of Motseng Investment Holdings • Shamiela Letsoalo, the director of public affairs and board director of E-Commerce Forum, Naspers • Thebe Magugu, an award-winning South African fashion designer

• Atenkosi Ngubevana, the group executive head of digital process automation and process re-engineering at Vodacom SA • Phiona Okumu, the head of music at Spotify Sub-Saharan Africa • Nontando Mposo, the editor-in-chief of Glamour magazine

• Yasmin Furmie, a fashion influencer and the co-founder of Sisi The Collection • Deshnie Govender, the head of brand marketing at TikTok METAP & Sub-Saharan Africa • Ndia Magadagela, the co-founder of Everlectric

• Onkgopotse Khumalo, the founder of Pocket Couch • Dr Tamaryn Green, a medical doctor, Miss SA 2018, Miss Universe 1st runner-up 2018, MC and panel moderator Seasoned broadcaster Azania Mosaka has been announced as MC for the WIT 2023 Experience, with broadcast anchor Leanne Manas and Aiernoon Express host, Zuraida Jardine, as panel moderators for the event this year.

A COLLABORATIVE EXPERIENCE With female entrepreneurs exhibiting at the Wit event, showcasing their innovative product and service offerings, and brand presence from Vodacom, the Innovator Trust Women in Tech Shevolution Experience, those attending can look forward to being exposed to a robust network of women tech entrepreneurs who support one another and drive the advancement of the ICT sector through their collective expertise and influence. A TECH-DRIVEN EXPERIENCE

After expanding the reach of the Wit event beyond just a physical experience, this year's event will mark the fourth hybrid showcasing of the Innovator Trust Women in Tech Experience, catering to live physical and virtual audiences. With mobile technology access growing across Africa, the complementary virtual experience has become an important focus to ensure as many women who need to hear the Shevolution message, can do so online, regardless of where in the world they are based. Virtual guests have complementary registration access to the event, and viewers can also tune in to specific segments of the day's programme that will be live-streamed via the Innovator Trust's LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram accounts.