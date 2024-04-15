Exclusive Books Recommends for April is a varied smorgasbord of reading treats – every kind of fiction, from book club page-turners and cosy crime to thrillers and inspiration, and non-fiction that delves into money-management, fresh cooking, South African biography and political comment. But three stand-out titles scream for an extra spotlight – all for their power to shift our thinking through words, ideas and stories.

This month’s non-fiction hero title must be Robin Sharma’s The Wealth Money Can’t Buy – the much-awaited next instalment of wisdom and invaluable life-guidance from the monk who sold his Ferrari. Sharma’s 5am Club is one of the perennial best-sellers that have topped the charts here and abroad since Covid. The popularity of the genre – self-development and inspiration – shows no signs of cooling. We expect Sharma’s new offering to shoot the lights out in the launch months, and sustain popularity (and sales) thereafter. Real wealth is so much more than cash in the bank, flashy cars in the driveway and luxury holidays on exotic islands. Too many financially prosperous people are surprisingly poor when it comes to the things that matter for a life of happiness, vitality and serenity. Sharma’s new book shows readers how they can create abundant and fulfilling lives by following the 8 Forms of Wealth model from the #1 international best-selling author, speaker and leadership expert. On the fiction shelves, one of the most noteworthy titles is Percival Everett’s James, a brilliant, action-packed reimagining of The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, harrowing and ferociously funny, told from the enslaved Jim's point of view. The book reflects the international trend of revisiting well-known stories from a different vantage point, offering new perspectives on long-held perceptions and beliefs.

For young readers, a book that deserves a place on every South African child’s library shelf is How To Stop a Train, by Stephanie Ebert, available in paperback. When Mohandas Gandhi is thrown off a train one day, it marks the beginning of a journey. A journey to put an end to the unfair treatment of Indian people in South Africa. A journey to teach everyone that you can change the world without using violence. A journey to make the world a better place. A long journey that begins with one small word: No. In this book, young readers are introduced, in an engaging and accessible way, to one of South Africa’s – and the world’s – greatest and bravest heroes, the remarkable Mahatma Gandhi.