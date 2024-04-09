Experience the Magic of Photography with the HONOR Magic6 Pro

Today, we are all driven by technological advancements. With this in mind, the needs of individuals have also shifted – especially when it comes to the capabilities they look for in a smartphone. In this digital age, content has become king – it acts as a hobby for some, a form of income for others, and entertainment for almost every generation. Almost everyone is a content creator these days – and they understand the importance of having high-quality visuals to complement the message or story they’re putting out to their following.

The features of the smartphone they ideally choose can make all the difference when it comes to standing out in a crowd – and that’s where the HONOR Magic6 Pro comes in. In response to the rising significance of Artificial Intelligence and the increasing popularity of sportography, a term used to define the act of capturing fast moving objects such as athletes or wildlife, smartphone manufacturers have devoted considerable efforts to improving capture speed and image clarity on their upcoming flagship devices. But HONOR, a global leader in smart devices which takes first spot in the AI race, has already taken proactive steps to lead the industry in camera innovation by integrating HONOR-patented AI technology into its Magic6 Pro – improving both the hardware and software.

With ground-breaking developments achieved over the last two years – the brand’s latest flagship from the Magic Series allows users to unleash their inner content creator – capturing the most exhilarating moments with exceptional clarity and preserving those fleeting moments in stunning detail. The HONOR Magic6 Pro has been named the ultimate Camera smartphone with a Gold DXOMMARK score of 158 points. It comes equipped with an AI Falcon Camera – aptly named for its ability to capture every little detail, introduces a 180MP Periscope Telephoto Camera Lens and a range of industry-first features that make this device the ultimate smartphone for aspiring content creators. Smarter #Sportography: Upgraded AI Motion Sensing

The upgraded AI Motion Sensing algorithm led to huge advancements in the HONOR Magic6 Pro compared to its predecessor, the HONOR Magic5 Pro. While the old version relied on 270,000 images to train the AI on actions like jumping, walking, and running, the upgraded version uses a vast training dataset of 8,000,000 images across 10 scenarios, resulting in even smarter AI capabilities. The camera can now capture a diverse range of sports and activities that extend beyond the realms of stretching, walking, running, and jogging, covering 10 kinds of mainstream sports – perfect for the sports and health vloggers or influencers. The Sport Portrait Algorithm Offers Pro-grade Camera Capabilities

The all-new HONOR Magic6 Pro boasts the Sport Portrait Algorithm, allowing photographers to effortlessly capture portrait shots with natural bokeh effects, even in fast-moving scenarios. Utilising fast, accurate focus and motion detection, the algorithm captures the frame of the moving portrait with clear detail. HONOR Takes the Lead with the Telephoto Lens Package When it comes to high-quality content, professional photographers widely prefer telephoto lenses due to their ability to provide a close-up perspective that is crucial for capturing impactful shots.

To make these sportography capabilities accessible on smartphones, HONOR has taken significant strides in enhancing its telephoto lens. HONOR Magic6 Pro provides a 400% enhancement in light sensing ability compared to the flagship products from other market players, ensuring clear captures of faraway objects with excellent fidelity. In addition, the telephoto lens supports 2.5 optical zoom, and up to 100X digital zoom. Users can capture subjects up close or at a distance with unparalleled precision, preserving exceptional sharpness, clarity, and depth in every image.

In addition, HONOR Magic6 Pro boasts advancements in dynamic range, light sensitivity, long-range vision. With a remarkable 210% enhancement in dynamic range, HONOR Magic6 Pro ensures accurate colour reproduction even in bright settings, offering photographers an unparalleled experience to effortlessly capture fleeting moments. With the best combination of industry-leading hardware and software solutions such as the AI Falcon Camera, HONOR’s commitment to pushing technological boundaries and embracing emerging innovations sets new benchmarks in the industry. Pricing and Availability