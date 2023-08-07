Flip or Fold with the latest state-of-the-art Samsung Galaxy Z series

With an innovative design and look, enhanced by new flex hinge for a balanced design and big cover screens with multiple capabilities the Galaxy Z series delivers great foldable experiences. With an innovative design and look, enhanced by new flex hinge for a balanced design and big cover screens with multiple capabilitiespro-grade camera capabilities, the Galaxy Z series delivers great user experiences.

If you are looking for a smartphone with a sleek and compact design, powerful performance, extraordinary camera capabilities, optimised battery power with an unrivalled aesthetic appeal – the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 gives you this and more. Setting a world-class trend and fast-tracking innovation and sustainable technology, Samsung evokes nostalgia with its versatile designed flip and fold series – ideal for a generation of content creators and technological advancements. The Samsung Galaxy Z series transforms and transcends what is possible with a smartphone – open or closed; and offers unique experiences for every user. Its design features the new flex hinge that makes the foldable experience possible, while offering an aesthetically balanced and solid design. It features camera capabilities such as FlexCam to take photos from creative angles.

Carefully designed to meet durability expectations, the main screen is equipped with a shock dispersion layer and a redesigned back for a more solid display. The screen has amour aluminium frames and gorilla glass applied to both the flex window and back cover, enhanced further by flex hinge. This new integrated hinge module features a dual rail structure, diffusing external impacts. Kgomotso Mosiane, marketing lead for Mobile eXperience (MX) at Samsung South Africa, said the power-packed Galaxy Z Flip5 is a pocket-sized device built for self-expression and the Galaxy Z Fold5 is like having a pc in your pocket which describes the Samsung experience as like no other. “We are in a constant journey to perfection. The Z series brings innovation based on our transparent philosophy – an open mindset. We are constantly striving to challenge boundaries, even our previous boundaries, and continue the search for the new best thing and how we can make the best even better.

Mosiane said that while the cameras on each phone are different, its unique design features are highly advanced and sought after. “The Z5 Flip features a flex mode, which allows you to take pictures without the use of a tripod or ring light. You can place it on any flat surface and it can rotate or swivel between 75 to 115 degree angles, giving you the best flex experience. Whether you want to take a picture from the rooftop or floor, or even from a table, you have a steady image and you don’t have to hold it. You can take wide, ultra or group shots; and you can take these from the flex window.” The Galaxy Z Flip5 offers an ultimate pocket-sized self-expression tool without compromise

When closed, the Galaxy Z Flip5 offers more usability than ever before. From the Flex window, you can effortlessly access useful information. You can check the weather, control music playback and listen to your favourite music with the media controller or catch up on the latest global stock market updates with the Google Finance widget. You can simply view all widgets at a glance and switch between them instantly with a pinch of the screen to activate multi-widget view. With its unparalleled design and form factor, Galaxy Z Flip5 also offers the most versatile camera experience on a Samsung Galaxy smartphone. You can take high-quality selfies with the rear camera thanks to the larger flex window, and capture stunning hands-free photos from creative angles with FlexCam. It’s quick and simple to view, and you can also edit shots in Flex mode. Galaxy Z Fold5: The ultimate productivity powerhouse with a large screen The Galaxy Z Fold5 offers an immersive, large screen and a long-lasting battery in the thinnest, lightest fold; and is easy to take anywhere while delivering the most powerful performance in the Galaxy Z series.

The new slimmer and more compact S Pen Fold edition makes real-time annotating and ideation easy, while being able to fit more comfortably in the pocket. The 7.6-inch main screen provides expansive and uninterrupted viewing so users can enjoy their favourite movie in portrait or landscape. In addition to the many features, the Galaxy Z Fold5 is a gamer’s delight with an immersive gaming experience on the largest Galaxy smartphone screen. It can comfortably handle marathon gaming sessions with its advanced cooling system that dissipates heat more intelligently, for less lag and no drop in performance. The Galaxy Z Flip5 and Fold5 features a wider variety of recycled materials than their previous generations, including pre-consumer recycled glass, aluminium and post-consumer recycled plastics sourced from discarded fishing nets, water barrels and PET bottles. Even the paper used for the packaging box is made using 100 percent recycled materials.