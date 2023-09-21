Gaming action you don’t want to miss at Telkom VS Gaming league finals

Telkom VS Gaming – the official gaming and connectivity partner of Comic Con Africa taking place at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, NASREC - is set to elevate the gaming experience, and will once again host the league finals set to take place from September 22-25. Comic Con Africa promises an action-packed weekend where esports competitions, cosplay, artists and gaming enthusiasts come together to celebrate pop culture and gaming.

Telkom remains committed to driving the local esports industry forward by providing improved spectator access, increased awareness, education, as well as a fun and rewarding environment for both professional and casual gaming enthusiasts. This year, Telkom will elevate the gaming experience for fans and participants in gaming halls with the Telkom VS Gaming Masters, the Telkom VS Gaming Championships, eDiski, and High School eSport League (HSEL) finals. Nic Baart, a highly accomplished and respected player in the competitive counter strike: global offensive (CS: GO) community, has partnered with Telkom's VS Gaming to unveil a series of exclusive tips and tricks that will enhance players’ skills and help them dominate the virtual battlefield. His invaluable insights provide a rare opportunity for gamers of all levels to learn from one of the industry's most experienced professionals and reach new heights of gameplay excellence.

Here are Baart’s exclusive tips and tricks to elevate your gameplay: Decision-making trumps mechanical skill: Baart advises players to prioritise making informed decisions during gameplay over relying solely on mechanical abilities. By opting for intelligent choices rather than engaging in unfavourable gunfights, players can gain a competitive edge. Consistency leads to improvement: He emphasises the significance of consistency in all aspects of the game. By maintaining a consistent performance, players increase their chances of continuous improvement and achieving better results over time. Moderation is key: Baart encourages players to strike a balance in their CS: GO routines. Avoiding excessive focus on specific areas, such as aim training or demo watching, allows players to diversify their activities and allocate time effectively to various aspects of the game. Communication separates the good from the great: Effective communication plays a pivotal role in distinguishing a good player from a great player. Baart stresses the importance of developing proficient communication skills to enhance teamwork and co-ordination with fellow teammates. Passion drives improvement: He firmly believes that cultivating a genuine love for the game is paramount. Finding joy in watching professional matches, playing CS: GO, and engaging in strategic thinking about the game fuels the motivation to improve, learn and become a better player. For more information about Nic Baart's tips and tricks as well as other exciting CS: GO content, visit Telkom's VS Gaming website at VS Gaming Throughout the year, VS Gaming runs online leagues for various gaming titles - and those competing in this year’s finals stand a chance to win their share of R615 000.

Fans can expect an exciting line-up of esports tournaments at Comic Con Africa 2023: VS Gaming Masters Season 8 Finals In 2022, the quest to find the VS Masters Final Champion took place over four days with the grand finals keeping fans at the edge of their seats, as Nixuh was crowned the VS Masters Champions for 2022. The VS Gaming Masters Finals at Comic Con Africa will see a total of 40 players across eight teams - including Bravado Gaming, Nibble, Royalty Esports, Goliath Gaming, VYBN Esports, Nixuh, GFX MuscleMen and KitsuneZA - all competing for this season's Masters Champion.

VS Gaming Championship Season 3 Finals The 2022 VS Gaming Championship Grand Finals saw more challengers rising through the ranks, with more attention being placed on the league. In a game of best of seven, White Rabbit Gaming went up against ACES where they claimed the title of Telkom VS Champions after three consecutive overtimes with a final score of 4-0 to White Rabbit Gaming. The VS Gaming Championship finals will see eight teams – Water, Bird, White Rabbit Gaming, Monarch Realm, Unity Esports, Team Fusion, Reformed and Red – competing for this season's Championship title.

eDiski Season 6 Finals Previous qualifier events took place online and were open to the public. This year, however, will see eight players go neck-and-neck to claim their spot in the grand finals to be crowned the eDiski champion. The finals will showcase the talents of the following eight individuals: Zaid, Cassim, Yvng Savage, NansTwoTeth, BOBO, Baller3456, Deevak2309 and Zaheero.

High School Esports League (CS:GO) Season 6 Finals The first-ever season of the CS: GO High School Esports League saw the Paul Roos Gymnasium team dominate the season from beginning to end. However, in 2022, gaming fans got to witness Parklands College go up against Rondebosch at Comic Con Africa, which saw Parklands being crowned the VS High School CS: GO champions. This year, the top two schools from the online portion of the season – Hoërskool Waterkloof and Parklands College – will contend for 1st and 2nd place.

High School Esports League (Rocket League) Season 3 Finals The first season of the Rocket League High School esports league saw Curro Hazeldean take the title. Last year, Paul Roos dominated and was ultimately named the HSEL Rocket League Champions. During the Rocket League High School finals, the top two schools from the online portion of the season - Hoërskool Waterkloof and Hoërskool Oos-Moot - will contend for 1st and 2nd place. The VS Gaming leagues offer significant prize pools and showcase the best talent in South African esports. These tournaments will feature intense matches, skilled players and thrilling gameplay that spectators won't want to miss. Those unable to attend the finals action live at Comic Con Africa won’t miss out, as all the Telkom VS Gaming tournament finals will be available to stream via the Telkom VS Gaming YouTube channel.