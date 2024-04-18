Get the best of adidas with adiClub Days - a celebration of members, dedicated to unlocking access and rewards

Today - March 18, 2024 - adidas proudly launches adiClub Days, a special initiative dedicated to celebrating its vast community of more than 300 million adiClub members worldwide. This dedicated week, running from April 24 to May 1, aims to reward and recognise the loyalty of adiClub members by offering them exclusive benefits and exciting prizes. adiClub, an entirely free membership programme, caters to individuals passionate about sports, culture and style. Members enjoy a range of rewards and discount vouchers simply by engaging in activities they love. Whether it's hitting the gym, exploring urban landscapes, or embracing the latest fashion trends, adiClub is designed to enhance the lifestyles of its members.

From April 24 to May 1, adiClub members in South Africa, aged 18 and older, can participate in an exclusive raffle via the adidas App, accessible through the dedicated "adiclub" section. Terms and conditions apply. adiClub Days take place from today, with exclusive product access from April 24 to May 1. Members can access rewards via www.adidas.co.za, retail stores, or on the adidas app. adiClub Days prizes highlights:

1. ADIDAS PARIS EXPERIENCE WITH ADICLUB PRO PASS The grand prize offers an unforgettable trip to Paris, France - including flights, transportation and accommodation for three nights/four days. Winners will enjoy sightseeing and exclusive visits to the adiHouse with chaperones. 2. ADIDAS SIGNED MESSI JERSEY

One fortunate winner from South Africa will secure a prized possession: an Inter Miami jersey personally autographed by the legendary Lionel Messi. 3. EUROS FINAL TICKETS A lucky winner and their guest will embark on an unforgettable journey to experience the Uefa Euro Finals in Germany. The prize package includes round-trip flights, transfers, accommodations in Berlin for two nights/three days, and exclusive hospitality - ensuring a once-in-a-lifetime experience at one of football's premier events.

4. SNEAKERS FOR A YEAR An avid sneaker enthusiast will receive a guaranteed allocation of adidas sneakers for an entire year. This coveted prize includes a carefully curated collection of 12 pairs of sneakers, ensuring a diverse and stylish selection throughout the year, with a maximum value of R50 000. From April 24 to May 1, adiClub members in South Africa, aged 18 and older, can participate in an exclusive raffle to win exciting prizes like an adidas Inter Miami jersey personally autographed by the legendary Lionel Messi.