Heineken® – a one of a kind beer gets a one of a kind bottle

Heineken® beer, which has the same design in 190 countries world-wide, will break with tradition unveiling a bold new design for its new returnable bottle in South Africa – a change not made anywhere else in the world. The 650ml returnable bottle dubbed the “Star Bottle” features the brand’s iconic star on its body with the Heineken® name deeply etched directly on the glass.

The new design is not only unique looking; it is also the first returnable Heineken® bottle to be sold on South African soil. This move underscores the company’s continued ambition towards sustainability. In 2022, Heineken® invested in a cutting-edge water reclamation facility and a state-of-the-art solar power plant with more than 14 000 panels for its Sedibeng brewery. With this, it achieved an energy generation capacity of 6.5 megawatts and reduced the brewery’s carbon emissions by approximately 30%. “The new bottle is about more than its beautiful design. In 2023, 29% of our beer portfolio was in returnable bottles. This decision will result in 65% of our total beer portfolio moving out of single-use glass in 2024,” says Bhavna Mistry, senior brand manager for Heineken®.

Among its ambitions, the company aims to reach net zero carbon emissions across its value chain by 2040. This would position Heineken® a decade ahead of the 2050 Paris Climate Agreement target, making the company the first global brewer to commit to such an ambitious timeline. “With the new bottle design, our customers will continue to savour the same great taste that has been a hallmark in premium settings for more than 150 years,” adds Mistry. Alongside the new returnable bottle, the brand is pleased to announce the rollout of Heineken® Green Zones – a collaboration with The Greenpop Foundation. The Heineken® Green Zones aim to promote sustainability-focused behaviours within communities, effectively creating open parks and meadows complemented by food gardens and inspiring art installations.