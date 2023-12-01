Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLThe StarNewsSportLifestyleOpinion & AnalysisSoweto
Independent Online | The Star
Search IOL
IOLThe StarNewsSportLifestyleOpinion & AnalysisSoweto
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, December 1, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators

Heineken and Hey Neighbour competition

Heineken and Hey Neighbour competition. Picture: Supplied

Heineken and Hey Neighbour competition. Picture: Supplied

Published 1h ago

Share

Competition

It’s competition time!

Heineken® is celebrating 150 years of good times.

Join us for our celebration at Destination Good Times taking place @Hey Neighbour Festival and take part in Africa’s Biggest Cheers moment!

Stand a chance to WIN a VIP Experience and an Exclusive Heineken® Hamper valued at R7 200!

Be a part of the celebrations from December 8, 9 and 10 at Legends Adventure Farm in Pretoria.

Heineken and Hey Neighbour competition. Picture: Supplied

Here’s how to enter:

Share a photo or video of you and your mates’ unique cheers moment on social media (Instagram, X, or Facebook) tagging @Heineken_SA and @TheStar_news

Use the designated hashtag #He150ken #Heini and show us your most spirited, creative, and engaging cheers moments to become one of our lucky winners.

It’s not just a competition; it’s a chance to be a part of our celebration at Destination Good Times @Hey Neighbour Festival and being a part of Africa’s biggest Cheers moment! Embrace the Spirit of Heineken® and enjoy the celebration of Good Times, Nomakanjani! T&Cs apply. Good luck!

The Star

Related Topics:

HeinekenSouth AfricaBeautifulNews