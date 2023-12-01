Heineken and Hey Neighbour competition

Join us for our celebration at Destination Good Times taking place @Hey Neighbour Festival and take part in Africa’s Biggest Cheers moment!

Be a part of the celebrations from December 8, 9 and 10 at Legends Adventure Farm in Pretoria.

Stand a chance to WIN a VIP Experience and an Exclusive Heineken® Hamper valued at R7 200!

Share a photo or video of you and your mates’ unique cheers moment on social media (Instagram, X, or Facebook) tagging @Heineken_SA and @TheStar_news

Use the designated hashtag #He150ken #Heini and show us your most spirited, creative, and engaging cheers moments to become one of our lucky winners.

It’s not just a competition; it’s a chance to be a part of our celebration at Destination Good Times @Hey Neighbour Festival and being a part of Africa’s biggest Cheers moment! Embrace the Spirit of Heineken® and enjoy the celebration of Good Times, Nomakanjani! T&Cs apply. Good luck!