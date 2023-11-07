Hennessy adds to one of the most influential urban culture hubs of Gauteng

Hennessy, the world’s leading cognac brand, revealed a first-of-its-kind Rooftop Court at 73 Juta Street, Braamfontein, on Saturday.
By launching South Africa’s first 3v3 rooftop basketball court in an integral district for urban culture, Hennessy is adding to the game by celebrating basketball culture and embracing the culture that is born off the court.
In partnership with renowned artist Seth Pimentel, aka African Ginger, and Play Braamfontein, the property development company behind much of the rejuvenation of the inner-city district, the project brought an artistic vision to life that is inspired by the timeless African sunset.
Much like Hennessy, the artwork on the court represents a seamless blend of heritage and modern urban culture, merging to create something exceptional.
Commenting on the vision, Seth said: “I wanted to quantify the beauty of Braam Culture with Hennessy right beside it, to create a clear association between the culture and the Hennessy experience.”
The highly anticipated unveiling of the Hennessy Rooftop Court commenced with a performance that blended hip hop and house music, which then segued into the unveiling of the court.
The court is not just for basketball games; it is open to the public, offering a unique space to help the community move the culture forward, promoting creative expression.
Stef Kondylis, the market manager of Southern Africa at Moët Hennessy, said: “The court is a canvas that tells the story of Braam’s urban culture through the lens of Hennessy. As we take our place here, we aspire to become an integral part of the Braam lifestyle. We plan to contribute, celebrate and be part of this community.”
In celebration of its long-standing partnership with the NBA, Hennessy and NBA Africa hosted a live viewing of the first game of the season, where the Los Angeles Lakers went up against Orlando Magic.
The Star