Hennessy adds to one of the most influential urban culture hubs of Gauteng

By launching South Africa’s first 3v3 rooftop basketball court in an integral district for urban culture, Hennessy is adding to the game by celebrating basketball culture and embracing the culture that is born off the court.

In partnership with renowned artist Seth Pimentel, aka African Ginger, and Play Braamfontein, the property development company behind much of the rejuvenation of the inner-city district, the project brought an artistic vision to life that is inspired by the timeless African sunset.

Much like Hennessy, the artwork on the court represents a seamless blend of heritage and modern urban culture, merging to create something exceptional.

Commenting on the vision, Seth said: “I wanted to quantify the beauty of Braam Culture with Hennessy right beside it, to create a clear association between the culture and the Hennessy experience.”