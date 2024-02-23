HONOR X7b: The All-Rounder with Surprising Power

To sum up the HONOR X7b in just a few words, it would be "All-Rounder Smartphone." With great qualities for everyday use such as ample storage, long-lasting battery, impressive display and powerful performance — this smartphone is the go-to budget-friendly device. When it comes to the display, the 6.8-inch Hyper-Transmissive Display screen features a 90Hz refresh rate and 850 nits’ peak brightness. In addition, the HONOR X7b boasts FHD+ resolution and a colour depth of 16.7 million colours, ensuring visuals are delivered with remarkable clarity and vibrant hues. Whether you’re streaming videos or browsing, the display remains uncompromised.

With the extended time people often spend staring at screens throughout the day, it makes sense that it should be as eye-friendly as possible. Say goodbye to strained and dry eyes, thanks to the TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification. It ensures that you are feeling comfortable even after those long hours spent. The HONOR X7b has a generous 16GB of RAM and a whopping 256GB of storage, resulting in effortless multitasking. And let’s not forget the star of the show—the 6000mAh battery, with its well-deserved DXOMARK Gold Label. It lasts up to 3 days on a single charge, making it perfect for busy users. Whether you’re binge-watching your favourite TV shows, gaming, or simply surfing the internet, this smartphone won’t leave you hanging. What’s more, the smartphone runs on MagicOS 7.2, based on Android 13, providing a software experience that’s intuitive and user-friendly. If you’re in the market for a new smartphone that won’t disappoint, give the HONOR X7b a serious consideration. It’s a budget-friendly powerhouse that won’t let you down.

Pricing and Availability Grab yours today in either Midnight Black or Flowing Silver, for R6,499.00 from MTN, Vodacom, Telkom and Cell, and get ready to stand out from the crowd. For more information, please visit HONOR at https://www.hihonor.com/za