‘If the youth is strong, the country will be strong; if the youth is wise, the country will be wise; if the youth make progress, the country will make progress’

By People’s Daily online On Friday, June 23, 2023, PMG Mining (Pty) Ltd hosted a joint event to celebrate Youth Day as well as Nelson Mandela Day. The event was held for the members of the Maremane Community Property Administration and Postdene communities at Blinkklip High School. As was mentioned by the event’s MC, Evelyn Maruping, in South Africa mining companies are sometimes unwelcomed. To help combat this, like in years prior, the CEO Lin van der Westhuizen, introduced the event to strengthen the relationship between PMG Mining and the community.

PMG Mining invited many esteemed guests. These included Lieutenant General Michael Mohlala, Divisional Commissioner of Visible Policing and Operations; the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy’s Magdeline Mokwena; and the Circuit Manager for the school district, Siyako; along with PMG Mining senior management team and shareholders. Knowledge is power Lieutenant General Michael Mohlala came to speak about the dangers of drug abuse in the community, especially among the youth. He urged everyone to be proactive in ensuring that there is no tolerance for drugs in the community. Magdeline Mokwena spoke about the importance of the youth and especially young women working hard towards their studies. When speaking to young women, she spoke of the high unemployment and pregnancy rates and how they affect the community.

PMG mining’s own CEO gave an empowering speech. In her speech addressing both the youth and elderly in the community she said: “working hard does not mean you will succeed, it is persistence that will guarantee success.” She further encouraged event goers to work alongside the mine to improve the economy in the communities. PMG Mining also invited two matric alumni from the class of 2022, Kayli Van der Westhuizen and Singo Ravele, who gave personal testimonials about the importance of studying hard and consistently. Van der Westhuizen reminded the students to stay ambitious and shoot for the stars. Ravele further went on to say, “Even if the door you want to go through is closed, there’s always another way to achieve your dreams.” Students of Blinkklip High School. Photo: Supplied Empowering the community