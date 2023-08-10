It's about blooming time, prep your garden for spring

As the winter chill begins to fade away, it's time to prepare your garden for the vibrant season of renewal. Leroy Merlin Stores, with their wide range of tools and products, have everything you need to transform your outdoor space into a blooming paradise. Let's dive into the essential steps to get your garden ready. Clean up:

Start by clearing any dead leaves, branches, and debris that might have accumulated during the winter months. Rake the soil to remove any leftover plant material. Remove weeds that have sprouted during winter. Be vigilant about keeping weeds under control throughout the growing season. Trim back any dead or damaged growth from your plants. Spring is also a good time to shape hedges and bushes. Soil Prep: South African soils can vary greatly, but in general, enriching the soil is essential. Add compost or well-rotted manure to improve soil structure and fertility. This will also enhance water retention and drainage.

Mulching: Apply a layer of organic mulch (such as straw, wood chips, or compost) around your plants. Mulch helps retain soil moisture, suppresses weed growth, and regulates soil temperature. Inspect Irrigation System:

Check your irrigation system for any leaks or clogs. Ensure that it is functioning properly, as spring can be a dry season in some parts of South Africa. https://leroymerlin.co.za/gardena-solar-powered-irrigation-system-aquablom-set-81467675 Planting:

Spring is an ideal time to plant new trees, shrubs, and perennials. Consider choosing home-grown plant species, as they are well-adapted to the local climate and require less maintenance. Consider practising companion planting, where certain plants are grown together to benefit each other. For example, planting marigolds can help deter pests from vegetables. Fertilising: If your soil test indicates a nutrient deficiency, apply a balanced fertiliser to provide the necessary nutrients to your plants. However, avoid over-fertilising, as it can lead to excessive growth and weak plants.

If you have a lawn, spring is the time to aerate, fertilise, and reseed any patchy areas. Regular mowing, lawn aeration, and overseeding help promote healthy growth and fill in bare spots. Maintaining sharp mower blades and reducing foot traffic contribute to the lawn's health. Creating a well-designed path with stepping stones or pavers with pretty edging is an excellent strategy to reduce foot traffic on the grass and protect its health and appearance. https://leroymerlin.co.za/sterwins-lawn-mower-battery-operated-36cm-40v-excludes-battery-charger-81456601

Pest and Disease Control: Inspect your plants for any signs of pests or diseases. If you identify any issues, take appropriate measures to control them, such as using organic insecticides or disease-resistant plant varieties. Attract Beneficial Insects:

Encourage beneficial insects like ladybugs, bees, and butterflies by planting flowers like Lavender that they are attracted to as they help with pollination and pest control. Having a greater abundance of friendly bugs flying between flowers in your garden will result in a corresponding increase in the growth of fruits and vegetables. Watering: Adjust your watering schedule as the weather warms up. Water deeply and less frequently to encourage deep root growth and drought tolerance. South Africa can experience drought conditions, so consider installing rainwater harvesting systems or using water-efficient gardening techniques.