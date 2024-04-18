Kota festival returns to Joburg

After successfully staging four Jozi Kota Festivals in and around Johannesburg, we are proud to announce that this year, we are taking the events all over the country and to two neighbouring countries – Lesotho and eSwatini. Our country is known for its diverse culinary heritage, and what better way to celebrate its vibrant food culture than by attending one of the eight kota festival tours lined up for the year?

The festivals offer an opportunity to indulge in mouthwatering delicacies, experience local flavours and celebrate the country’s rich culinary traditional and famous kota. Kota’s origins are a blend of cultural influences, economic circumstances and community innovation. Whether it began in Durban or Soweto, kota remains a cherished part of South African street food culture. What started in 2019 as Jozi Kota Festival in Newtown at the Old Station is growing bigger and better. Not only has it become a foodies’ heaven, but it has empowered and uplifted entrepreneurs from various townships.

We have a plan and a vision that we’re starting this year. Our plan is that we want to host the festivals throughout the country and even take it to the world, as our slogan says: “Kota to the world.” To this end, we have established a tour. The tour began on March 2 in Ekurhuleni at Zig Zag Café. It will proceed to The Station ZA in Newtown on April 27; Lily Villa Country Lodge in Witbank, Mpumalanga on May 4; Moses Mabhida in Durban on June 1; Pont De Val in the Vaal on September 7; Swaziland on September 28, back to Newtown on October 5 and, finally, Lesotho on November 2. Albany is the headline sponsor for the festivals in Gauteng only and we have Belgravia, Whitley Neill, Eno, Proudly South African, City Lodge Newtown and The Reef Hotal as part of sponsors.

The child-friendly festivals create nearly 500 direct and indirect jobs at each event, and provide a platform for budding businesspeople and chefs to advertise their products and services and showcase their culinary talents. We also conduct workshops in the various cities before the festivals, ranging from healthy eating and making kota, to business opportunities. Make a date with a kota festival near your city, and do not miss the once-in-a lifetime opportunity.