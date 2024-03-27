KZN is ready to welcome holidaymakers to its sunny travel paradise

Easter welcome message from KZN MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Siboniso Duma With the Easter holidays upon us, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) is looking forward to welcoming thousands of holidaymakers, and I welcome you all to our sunny beautiful province. Whether it’s safari, beach, culture, heritage, adventure, shopping, fine dining, nightlife, and excellent event that grabs your interest KZN has it all, so do something different this holiday and make lasting memories.

As always, the safety of our visitors is a key priority and I want to assure all our holidaymakers that we continue to work closely with KZN Safety Agencies including SAPS, Metro Police, Road Traffic Inspectorate, to ensure you have a safe and enjoyable stay with us. Our province will echo with the sound of music this holiday. Coming from an exciting long weekend where we celebrated our kickstart to the Easter season with Jazz in the Berg. The Easter weekend will continue the same note with the ever-popular Splashy Fen in Underberg and the internationally acclaimed Joyous Celebration returns to Richards Bay and the Durban ICC for a live recording of their concert. The beach continues to be a firm favorite for our holidaymakers, and I would like to remind all our visitors that KZN has 600km of coastline with several Blue Flag beaches on both the north and south coasts, on which to soak up the sun and play in the waves. Most of the Durban city beaches are also open.

These early months of Autumn are the perfect time visit KZN. The weather is milder, but the people are as warm as ever and there are plenty of activities that are guaranteed to make you trip fun and memorable. Good news for those heading to Durban is that city’s aquarium uShaka Marine World has reopened. Visit Sea World the largest aquarium in the Southern Hemisphere; explore the magical marine aquarium wonderland set in a Shipwreck; spend the day going Wet n’ Wild in a world of slides and pools and dine at one of the various restaurants. If you are self-driving don’t rush. Rather make the trip part of your holiday and take a scenic route stopping off in the various towns along the way, or take a shot left to the Midlands Meander a tourism gem in close to Howick.