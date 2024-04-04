Let’s Talk Privacy: How HONOR’s Magic V2 Protects Your Privacy

Privacy has always been a highly valued commodity in society – but since the inception of the internet, and the subsequent apps that collect an individual’s personal information, privacy has become more and more fleeting. The digital age has brought so many advantages, such as convenience and efficiency, but in the same breath, it has also raised many concerns around the protection of personal information. From social media accounts to online payments to even a simple Google search, every interaction creates a digital footprint that can potentially be exploited.

According to a piece by Broadband Search, the four main privacy concerns are data breaches, information commodification, pervasive surveillance by companies and government agencies, and erosion of anonymity. HONOR, a leading smart device brand and advocate for generative AI technology, has actively monitored the privacy conversation, taking special care to understand the concerns of society. Knowing that privacy is a basic right, HONOR has made privacy protection a prerequisite for all its products and services. From conceptualisation to the final product, privacy considerations are embedded into every R&D step to provide HONOR users autonomous control over their personal information, while building and maintaining their trust.

But the question that might be on everyone’s mind is, how? Keeping Your Privacy Private HONOR takes their users’ personal data and privacy very seriously by adhering to established industry security standards and the POPIA Act.

The personal information collected is very minimal and relevant in relation to the purposes in which they are processed – this includes full name, cell number, email address and HONOR ID information. This information is retained by the brand for a minimum period as permitted by law. All personal information on the HONOR Magic V2 is safeguarded with encryption technology to ensure confidentiality of data transmission and storage. AI Privacy Call 3.0: Protect Information from Unwanted Ears

When it comes to redefining the engineering of smartphones, HONOR is at the forefront of its competitors in terms of AI features that focus on privacy. Upgrading this specific feature from the device’s predecessor, AI Privacy Call 3.0 lets users take important phone calls in public without worrying about others listening in to the conversation. The HONOR Magic V2 intelligently adapts the call volume to a decibel that is exclusive to the person who received the call – minimising call sound leakage without compromising on the crystal-clear quality.

So, whether it’s an important business call or a potential job interview at work, the Magic V2 guarantees no one else will be privy to the information shared. Parallel Space: Creating Exclusive Privacy More often than not, people use their smartphones for both personal and work endeavours – this often leads to an opening for hackers to gain access to work-related documents and confidential files from a person’s personal device.

Creating a lack of privacy – HONOR has developed a new AI feature that works to help users keep their work and private apps and files separate – Parallel Space. This feature allows users to create an independent space outside of the existing phone space. Built to be much more private and secure, Parallel Space can be used simultaneously with the main space of the Magic V2. This feature is ideal for storing important, sensitive information and personal or work apps – users can even migrate files from the main space to the Parallel Space. This feature also allows users to run the same app, such as WhatsApp, on both spaces.

If Parallel Space is no longer needed, it can be wiped out completely to further protect the user’s privacy. A Discreet Security Chip for Your Safety A major concern that plagues most people are, “how safe are my passwords and banking information on my device?”

Designed for safety of all sensitive information, HONOR has developed a discreet security chip, which is embedded in the HONOR Magic V2, to provide an added layer of protection for all hardware-level protection and key passwords stored on the device. Experience the Magic of the HONOR Magic V2, now available for purchase at selected retailers. The device comprises a Black finish with a special vegan leather back, retailing for the recommended purchase price of R39,999. For more information, please visit HONOR at https://www.hihonor.com/za/phones/honor-magic-v2/