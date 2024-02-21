Make a statement with the Honor X7b

In February, Honor announced the availability of the Honor X7b in South Africa. Featuring a large 256GB storage, long-lasting 6 000mAh battery, 108MP Superior Main Camera, and an Ultra-Bright Display, the Honor X7b is the perfect statement for today’s movers and shakers. With its well-rounded features and affordability, the new Honor X Series smartphone offers users an exceptional, uninterrupted user experience.

Uninterrupted Access and Ample Storage Capacity Users who live and breathe content can leverage the expansive 256GB storage drive, which can store more than 60 000 pictures, 24 000 songs or 950 HD videos on-board. The Honor X7b is also equipped with the Honor RAM Turbo (8GB+8GB), an Honor proprietary technology that moves a portion of flash memory to RAM, meaning 8GB RAM can be increased to 16GB, enabling users to carry on with their tasks seamlessly with ease. 6 000mAh Long-lasting Battery to Support All-day Use

The Honor X7b holds the DXOMark Battery Gold Label this is because of its 6 000mAh ultra-large battery which promises usage of 3 days on a single charge. It impressively delivers the best battery life among all Honor X Series smartphones to date. Once charged, it can support up to 18 hours of video streaming, 24 hours of social media browsing or 69 hours of music streaming, making it a reliable companion for users who are on the go. What’s more, the Honor X7b’s battery exhibits exceptional longevity, with the ability to maintain more than 80% of its health even after three years of use. Superior Photography Capabilities for Crystal-sharp Visuals

The Honor X7b boasts a 108MP Main Camera with a 1/1.67-inch sensor. Boosting light intake massively, the smartphone supports 9-in-1 pixel binning to achieve a pixel size measuring 1.92µm, enabling the camera to capture bright and vivid shots even in challenging low light. This ensures that night colours inherently pop in images. The Honor X7b also features the Portrait Mode that supports 2X zoom, providing a diverse range of use that allows users to capture a wide variety of moments with versatility and flexibility. Immersive Audiovisual Experience with Hyper-Transmissive Display Display real estate matters for today’s entertainment generation. With that in mind, Honor has designed a 6.8-inch Honor FullView Display with a 91.3% screen-to-body ratio on the Honor X7b. It further supports a FHD+ resolution and a colour depth of 16.7 million colours, delivering visuals with stunning clarity and vibrant hues. With 850 nit Global High Brightness, 700nit Typical Brightness, consumers can see the navigation route, reply to messages and stream videos clearly in strong outdoor light.

Delivering the brand’s uncompromising commitment to human centric technology, the Honor X7b comes with industry-leading eye comfort features including Circadian Night Display and Dynamic Dimming. Having received the certification from TÜV Rheinland for its low blue light emissions, the smartphone is suitable for extended use without causing eye strain, perfect for today’s digital-savvy generation who spend long hours viewing content on their smartphones. Furthermore, the Honor X7b incorporates advanced audio capabilities, thanks to the Dual speakers for stereo sound, 200% extra volume and hi-res sound quality certification, ensuring an immersive audio experience. Whether users are indulging in entertainment or focusing on work-related tasks, the Honor X7b is well-equipped to meet the demands of various real-life scenarios, providing users with an enjoyable and captivating experience across various activities. Pricing and Availability