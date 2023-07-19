MSC Yacht Club – the only way to cruise this summer!

Imagine a cruise holiday that is designed specifically for the traveller who appreciates the finer things in life ... a cruise holiday where guests can experience the privacy and luxury of a premium yacht, but still have access to the other facilities the larger cruise ship has to offer.

A dedicated team of culinary experts, concierge and butlers is available to guests 24/7 to ensure they have everything they need.

Available in South Africa for the first time in 2023, MSC Yacht Club will raise the bar of cruising in South Africa for new and regular cruisers, alike. The highly anticipated MSC Yacht Club will be available onboard MSC Splendida, also coming to the country for the first time this year. MSC Splendida arrives in Durban in November.

MSC Yacht Club’s curated collection of exclusive experiences will provide cruisers with an experience they have never had on local waters before.

The exclusive 71 suites were created by world renowned architects, De Jorio Design International, with every detail carefully crafted to provide the ultimate in personalised service. The design and style are anchored by five pillars - personalisation, exclusivity, premium food and beverages, amenities and comfort, and sustainability - which work together for an unforgettable guest experience. MSC Yacht Club is the only way to cruise this summer.