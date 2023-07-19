Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLThe StarNewsSportVerveOpinion & AnalysisSoweto
Independent Online | The Star
Search IOL
IOLThe StarNewsSportVerveOpinion & AnalysisSoweto
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, July 19, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

MSC Yacht Club – the only way to cruise this summer!

MSC Yacht Club is set to raise the bar of cruising in South Africa. Guests can experience the privacy and luxury of a premium yacht, while still having access to the other facilities the larger cruise ship has to offer.

MSC Yacht Club is set to raise the bar of cruising in South Africa. Guests can experience the privacy and luxury of a premium yacht, while still having access to the other facilities the larger cruise ship has to offer.

Published 7h ago

Share

Imagine a cruise holiday that is designed specifically for the traveller who appreciates the finer things in life ... a cruise holiday where guests can experience the privacy and luxury of a premium yacht, but still have access to the other facilities the larger cruise ship has to offer.

MSC Yacht Club, MSC Cruises’ ship-within-a-ship concept, is precisely that.

A dedicated team of culinary experts, concierge and butlers is available to guests 24/7 to ensure they have everything they need.

Available in South Africa for the first time in 2023, MSC Yacht Club will raise the bar of cruising in South Africa for new and regular cruisers, alike. The highly anticipated MSC Yacht Club will be available onboard MSC Splendida, also coming to the country for the first time this year. MSC Splendida arrives in Durban in November.

MSC Yacht Club’s curated collection of exclusive experiences will provide cruisers with an experience they have never had on local waters before.

The exclusive 71 suites were created by world renowned architects, De Jorio Design International, with every detail carefully crafted to provide the ultimate in personalised service. The design and style are anchored by five pillars - personalisation, exclusivity, premium food and beverages, amenities and comfort, and sustainability - which work together for an unforgettable guest experience. MSC Yacht Club is the only way to cruise this summer.

A dedicated team of culinary experts, concierge and butlers is available to guests 24/7 to attend to their needs and ensure they have everything they require.

The private restaurant offers classic Mediterranean dishes and will also have favourite local cuisines to add that South African flavour and flair. The restaurant’s dedicated sommelier will ensure that guests’ food is paired with the perfect bottle of wine every time.

Every detail of the MSC Yacht Club experience is carefully crafted to provide the ultimate in personalised service, including premium food and beverages.

The exclusive MSC Yacht Club package includes:

  • Complimentary access to the Thermal Suite in the MSC Aurea Spa
  • Luggage packing and unpacking service
  • Daily newspaper delivery
  • Complimentary shoe-shine service upon request
  • Complimentary bottled water, soft drinks and beer replenished daily
  • Premium extra drinks package
  • Premium internet package

MSC Cruises is excited to offer the MSC Yacht Club experience to South Africans for the first time - and encourages fans of cruising and those looking for an alternative holiday to book their cabins now.

With this on offer and so much more, make MSC Cruises your cruise partner of choice this summer.

MSC Cruises looks forward to welcoming you and your loved ones onboard.

Related Topics:

luxury goodleisureleisure venuelifestyle and leisurehotel and accommodationtourismBest Holiday Destinations

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe