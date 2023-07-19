MSC Yacht Club – the only way to cruise this summer!

Imagine a cruise holiday that is designed specifically for the traveller who appreciates the finer things in life ... a cruise holiday where guests can experience the privacy and luxury of a premium yacht, but still have access to the other facilities the larger cruise ship has to offer.
MSC Yacht Club, MSC Cruises’ ship-within-a-ship concept, is precisely that.
Available in South Africa for the first time in 2023, MSC Yacht Club will raise the bar of cruising in South Africa for new and regular cruisers, alike. The highly anticipated MSC Yacht Club will be available onboard MSC Splendida, also coming to the country for the first time this year. MSC Splendida arrives in Durban in November.
MSC Yacht Club’s curated collection of exclusive experiences will provide cruisers with an experience they have never had on local waters before.
The exclusive 71 suites were created by world renowned architects, De Jorio Design International, with every detail carefully crafted to provide the ultimate in personalised service. The design and style are anchored by five pillars - personalisation, exclusivity, premium food and beverages, amenities and comfort, and sustainability - which work together for an unforgettable guest experience. MSC Yacht Club is the only way to cruise this summer.
A dedicated team of culinary experts, concierge and butlers is available to guests 24/7 to attend to their needs and ensure they have everything they require.
The private restaurant offers classic Mediterranean dishes and will also have favourite local cuisines to add that South African flavour and flair. The restaurant’s dedicated sommelier will ensure that guests’ food is paired with the perfect bottle of wine every time.
The exclusive MSC Yacht Club package includes:
- Complimentary access to the Thermal Suite in the MSC Aurea Spa
- Luggage packing and unpacking service
- Daily newspaper delivery
- Complimentary shoe-shine service upon request
- Complimentary bottled water, soft drinks and beer replenished daily
- Premium extra drinks package
- Premium internet package
MSC Cruises is excited to offer the MSC Yacht Club experience to South Africans for the first time - and encourages fans of cruising and those looking for an alternative holiday to book their cabins now.
With this on offer and so much more, make MSC Cruises your cruise partner of choice this summer.
MSC Cruises looks forward to welcoming you and your loved ones onboard.