Nedbank HomeVision: save time and money now for those future home needs

We’d like to introduce the “realest agent” to help take off those rose-tinted glasses. The realest agent would probably say things like, “Yes, the trees are lovely and create a lovely, shaded area for those hot summer days; but they seem rather close to the drain”.

We understand that buying property is a big step ... and having someone who'll keep things real with you is just as important as bagging the best deal.

And keeping it real also means knowing how you can save money and time through a simplified process of accessing funds, after these real home occurrences come up. If you need a financial partner who keeps it real, ask about HomeVision with your Nedbank home loan - and save time and money upfront for those future home needs.

It’s almost impossible to buy “the perfect home” – after a few years of settling in, there’s always going to be something you want to do. HomeVision will allow you to register a higher loan amount at the deeds office (up to 30% more than the property price, up to a maximum of R5 million), so that when you need extra money at a later stage, a portion or all of it can be applied for easily after a few quick checks. Nedbank will only need to do an affordability check and a property valuation when you apply for these funds, which can be used for any need you have. Only once you use some or all of your readvance funds, will the interest rate and monthly instalment be reassessed.

The benefit is that you don’t have to apply for a further loan, which can be a lengthy process and will cost you additional registration fees.