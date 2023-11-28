NYDA unveils second phase of National Youth Service

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), working under the banner of the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention (PYEI), has officially opened applications for the second phase of the National Youth Service (NYS) programme. The NYS is a paid community service initiative designed by the NYDA to provide opportunities to young South Africans between the ages of 18 and 35 years who struggle to find jobs due to a lack of work experience, qualifications, or a matric certificate.

The first phase of the NYS delivered 47 234 service opportunities to unemployed youth. And 7 456 of this cohort exited the programme and went on to long-term opportunities. It was a success, producing a group of individuals who have gone on to become entrepreneurs with the skills they learnt through the initiative. Nicholas Hlabane, 23, from Baloyi Village in Limpopo, completed his community service at Matome Malatji High School. With his NYS stipend, Hlabane purchased equipment to open his own internet café. He also set up an online studio where he hosts his own podcast.

Abel Baloyi, a 31-year-old from Witten, Limpopo, used his skills and stipend acquired from the NYS programme to purchase a lawnmower and start his own grass-cutting and yard-cleaning service. With business thriving, he currently employs two other young people in his community. The NYS, along with its partners, is hosting roadshows across the country with the aim of encouraging the youth to apply for the programme. The first roadshow took place on November 21 at Letlhabile Community Hall in the North West. On November 23, the team was welcomed by a vibrant community of young people in De Aar, Northern Cape, where they further presented the opportunities NYS has to offer. The roadshow hit the Free State today (Tuesday) at Thaba Nchu Civic Centre and will be wrapped up in the Eastern Cape on November 30 at Jakes Gerwel Multipurpose Centre, Somerset East.