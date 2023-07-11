I spent a day working at the Regus shared workspaces in Brooklyn Bridge, Pretoria and this is how it went.

Having been working from home since the beginning of the national lockdowns I welcomed the opportunity to be able to travel out a bit and sit in a different space. As soon as I arrived I was greeted by the 2 person centre team as if I was a regular and I immediately felt at home. Shared workspaces have emerged as a popular choice for professionals seeking a dynamic and collaborative work environment.

These spaces claim to offer a range of benefits that can significantly enhance productivity, creativity, and overall job satisfaction. What I realised in spending the day is that the advantages of working in shared workspaces and why they are becoming the preferred choice for many individuals and companies. Networking and Collaboration:

To my surprise upon making my way to “my office”, most of the other office and interactive spaces were filled. One of the key advantages of shared workspaces is the opportunity to connect and collaborate with like-minded professionals from diverse industries. By working in close proximity with others, you can expand your professional network, exchange ideas, and build meaningful relationships. The collaborative nature of shared workspaces fosters a sense of community, providing opportunities for collaboration and knowledge-sharing around the water cooler, which in this case happens to be a shared kitchen, fully kitted with a state of the art coffee machine.

Flexibility and Cost-effectiveness: Shared workspaces offer unparalleled flexibility compared to traditional office spaces. Whether you need a desk for a day, a week, or a month, these spaces cater to your specific requirements.

Regus offers the flexibility to choose a membership plan that aligns with your needs, eliminates the constraints of long-term leases and allows you to scale your workspace as your business grows. Shared workspaces are also cost-effective, as they typically include amenities such as utilities, internet access, and maintenance in the membership fee, reducing overhead expenses. Productivity and Work-Life Balance:

Shared workspaces are designed to optimize productivity and work-life balance. These spaces provide a professional and focused atmosphere, free from distractions commonly found in home offices or crowded cafes. The amenities and infrastructure, including comfortable workstations, meeting rooms, and designated think tanks (quiet rooms), contribute to a conducive work environment. They also have a balcony with a great view if you would like to work outside or get some air on your lunch break.

Enhanced Creativity and Innovation: The diverse and vibrant community that I found at Regus cultivates a culture of creativity and innovation. The exchange of ideas and perspectives among individuals from different backgrounds often leads to unique insights and collaborative projects.

In conclusion, Regus has transformed the traditional work landscape, offering a range of benefits that cater to the evolving needs of professionals. From networking and collaboration opportunities to flexibility, cost-effectiveness, enhanced productivity, and access to valuable resources, these spaces have become a preferred choice for individuals and businesses alike. By embracing shared workspaces, professionals can tap into a supportive community, foster creativity, and unlock new levels of productivity, ultimately shaping a more fulfilling and successful work experience.