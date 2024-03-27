Paula Brown brings ballet dreams to life in South Africa with Brown Ballerinas Dream Big 2024

In an inspiring move that celebrates diversity and talent, Paula Brown, the celebrated founder, artistic director, and author behind the Paula Brown Performing Arts Center and Brown Ballerinas USA, is proud to announce the international launch of the “Brown Ballerinas Dream Big” 2024 summer ballet intensive programme. This groundbreaking initiative, in partnership with Ezintle School of Dance, will take place at the Forest Hill City Shopping Centre and culminate in a showcase at The South African State Theatre on April 5 at 2pm as well as 6pm, which includes South African dancer Kitty Phetla, who has danced leading roles in ballets such as “Giselle”, “The Dying Swan” and “Les Sylphides”.

The programme aims to nurture and develop the skills of young black dancers in the world of classical ballet and invites dancers aged 3 to 19 years from the Ezintle School of Dance and the broader South African dance community to perform in the Brown Ballerinas Dream Big Summer Intensive leading up the showcase, which promises to showcase the talents and hard work of these young dancers, marking a significant moment in their artistic journeys. The Brown Ballerinas Dream Big 2024 Intensive takes place from March 25 until April 5. It emphasises inclusivity and the diversity of brown bodies. The programme creates a supportive environment where young black girls and boys can excel and embrace classical ballet.

Participants will have the unique opportunity to learn from top-tier instructors, including Brown herself, Ruan Galdino of Joburg Ballet, Jayd Swart of Jozi Youth Dance Company, and other distinguished dance professionals from South Africa. There is also an opportunity for a student to receive a scholarship which will be awarded to attend summer school in Washington, DC, in the US from July. In conjunction with the ballet programme, Brown will also launch her book, “Brown Ballerinas: First Steps”, illustrated by Nandi L Fernandez.