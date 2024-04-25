PAW Patrol heads to South Africa

PAW Patrol are on a roll and heading to South Africa this June for the action-packed, music-filled, live stage production, PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue. The much-loved series is produced by Spin Master Entertainment and airs on Nick Jr, DStv, channel 307.

The live show is about the day of the Great Adventure Bay Race between Adventure Bay’s Mayor, Goodway, and Foggy Bottom’s Mayor, Humdinger, but Mayor Goodway is nowhere to be found. PAW Patrol to the rescue. Ryder gets Marshall, Chase, Skye, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma and Everest to rescue Mayor Goodway and to run the race in her place. Using their unique skills and teamwork, the pups show that “no job is too big, no pup is too small”. Through a unique storyline and upbeat music, Ryder and the pups share lessons for all ages about citizenship, social skills and problem-solving as they make several heroic rescues on their race to the finish line.

Classic theatrical scenery, along with a high-tech video wall, visually transports families to an authentic PAW Patrol environment, including locations from the TV series, like Adventure Bay, The Lookout, Seal Island, Farmer Yumi’s farm and Jake’s Mountain. “PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue” is the perfect way for families to create lifelong memories and provides kids the opportunity to experience in-person theatre. The performance is an interactive live stage show, encouraging audiences to engage through call-and-response and audience interaction, dance the Pup Pup Boogie, help the pups rescue Mayor Goodway, and win the race! PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue is brought to you by Blu Blood with Paramount Global, VStar Entertainment Group and TEG Life Like Touring in association with East Coast Radio.