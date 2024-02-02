Pre-Order the much-anticipated Galaxy S24 Series now

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is thrilled to announce the pre-order availability of its highly anticipated AI-powered Galaxy S24 Series. The new Galaxy S24 Series is unleashing new mobile experiences with Galaxy AI - paving the way into a new era set to forever change how mobile devices empower users. AI amplifies nearly every experience on the new S series - from enabling barrier-free communication with intelligent text and call translations, to maximising creative freedom and setting a new standard for search that will change how Galaxy users discover the world around them.

Officially hitting the South African market on Friday, February 9, 2024, customers can secure their Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, or Galaxy S24 during the current pre-order period, with the promotional offer running through to February 29, 2024. Customers who pre-order any device from the Galaxy S24 Series through participating mobile operators can add a Galaxy Tab S9 FE to their contract, starting from just R991 per month. (Terms and Conditions apply) Additionally, Samsung is offering great trade-in options. Customers who pre-order any S24 series on contract will receive a tariff discount of R400 per month. Customers who pre-order any S24 series as a once-off cash purchase at participating online channels and in-stores will receive R10 000 cash back. (Terms and Conditions apply. Both the cash offer and the tariff discount offer are subject to trade-in against qualifying devices and qualifying criteria that will apply during the above sales offer periods. Purchases through unofficial resellers may not qualify for trade-in offers – cash or tariff discount.)