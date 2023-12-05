rAge 2023 is set to bring the house down!

The excitement is palpable as rAge, the “Really Awesome Gaming Expo” gears up for its 21st instalment this weekend. From December 8 to 10, the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand will once again be the epicentre of South Africa's longest-running video gaming, technology, esports, geek culture and digital entertainment exhibition.

rAge has been the beating heart of gaming and geek culture in South Africa for two decades, propelling the local scene to new heights. Thousands of enthusiasts eagerly await this annual extravaganza; immersing themselves in three days of gaming culture and fandom entertainment. This year promises to be extra special, with many attractions and activities to captivate everyone. Whether you're a virtual warrior in video gaming's expansive worlds, an esports supporter, a wannabe game dev or coder, a computer hardware enthusiast, or a lover of all things tech, rAge has something to set your spidey-senses tingling. This year’s expo promises to be extra special, with many attractions and activities to captivate everyone. What to expect at rAge 2023

This year sees the addition of a VR (virtual reality) laser tag arena, the first of its kind in South Africa.

A range of cosplay contests will showcase the creativity and dedication of fans, with the final stage show on Sunday.

Stand a chance to win a full MSI Gaming PC to the value of R56 000, or a Gigabyte RTX 4080 graphics card.

There are plenty of shopping opportunities for unique and collectible items from popular titles like Marvel, Minecraft, Dungeons & Dragons, and many more.

Brace yourself for racing simulators, gaming tournaments, live streaming, keyboard races, and a chance to meet local game makers and developers.

The Urban Playground will be offering skate and parkour clinics daily as well as RawStyles breakdancing and dance call outs. Who knows, you could be Jozi’s next big street dancer!

Last but not least, remember the epic prize giveaways as well as opportunities to win some really cool stuff by participating in scavenger and treasure hunts throughout the weekend. And there's more ... Carry1st VALZA Cup Africa's leading games and digital content publisher, Carry1st will be hosting SA's biggest Valorant tournament with a R150 000 prize pool in partnership with ACGL. This live broadcast stage show will showcase Africa's top esports players competing for glory.

Carry1st Activation Engage in live-play, challenges, and prizes for epic games like Call of Duty Mobile, Brawl Stars, Clash Royale, and Carry1st's very own Mancala Adventures, EverMerge, Ludo Blitz, and Africa Glam. Participate in a fun challenge to spin a giant wheel and win ultimate prizes including tees, caps, Carry1st gems, COD points, and even a Samsung S23. rAge is South Africa's longest-running video gaming, technology, esports, geek culture and digital entertainment exhibition. KOODOO: Unleashing the gaming extravaganza

KOODOO, a local video game store, will host the exciting PlayStation Virtual Reality 2 (PSVR2), where attendees can conquer epic foes and get hands-on play time with Spider-Man 2, feeling the rush of swinging through New York City. They will also host the ultimate virtual karaoke parties with Let's Sing. Fans can explore exclusive gaming gear, accessories, and collectibles at the KOODOO stand. Unplugged Coding

Unplugged Coding with Six Bricks is a concept developed by Care for Education, an NGO driven to educate children about computer science and robotics while providing all the necessary skills, knowledge and attitudes to become successful in our ever-changing technological world. Head to the Kidz Zone where both children and adults can engage in this unique method of teaching. There will be basic Unplugged Coding exercises for the kiddies; a slightly more advanced, gamified version of Unplugged Coding for teenagers and children-at-heart adults; as well as a large Lego building zone, where anyone can come and build whatever their hearts desire. Button up for the ultimate 21st birthday