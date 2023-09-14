The 2023 Rugby World Cup in France kicked off to huge excitement and anticipation on Friday night (September 8), with the curtain-raiser between hosts France and New Zealand more than living up to fan expectations – except for All Blacks supporters, of course. The seven-week rugby event sees 20 teams contest a total of 48 matches, played at nine venues across France.

Although we are eight matches in, there are still another 40 tantalising encounters to slot into your viewing schedule. Enter Independent Media’s Rugby World Cup France 2023 wallchart … A comprehensive guide to the 10th Men’s Rugby World Cup, it features the full 48-match competition schedule; a breakdown of the four pools and the five teams in each; a team guide; graphic profiles of the nine stadiums; and even team records and player legends.

This is the third time that France plays host to the Rugby World Cup. The first was as co-hosts with England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales in 1991; and then again in 2007 – when, incidentally, the Springboks lifted the trophy for a second time. This year’s new seven-week tournament format is designed to give all teams fair and equal rest. South Africa are the current champions and are going for a record-breaking fourth RWC title.