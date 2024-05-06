Samsung SA launches latest Galaxy A Series and unveils ‘next generation of awesome’

Celebrating the 10th anniversary of its Galaxy A Series this year, Samsung unveiled a new television commercial campaign (TVC) and its “next generation of awesome”, Kamo Mphela, who is Samsung’s new brand ambassador. “Awesome is for Everyone” with Samsung’s latest Galaxy A 55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G featuring the brand’s next generation of awesome - multi-faceted, talented Amapiano artist and dance sensation, Kamo Mphela.

At an exclusive media event held in Johannesburg, the unveiling of the new campaign marked a pivotal moment in the ongoing evolution of the Galaxy A Series portfolio, as South Africa's rap titan Cassper Nyovest passed on the baton to Mphela. Moreover, the campaign introduces Youngsta CPT, Cape Town's hip-hop artist, lyricist and songwriter to add his own flair to the mix – a true testament to the power of innovation and entertainment coming together in perfect harmony. “This campaign encapsulates a moment we’ve already passed, while also looking into the future. Cassper Nyovest has been a great partner not only to Samsung, but to the Galaxy A Series as he hands the baton to the next generation of awesome,” says Kgomotso Mosiane, marketing lead for Mobile eXperience at Samsung Electronics South Africa. “This new generation of awesome is about switching gears and changing things up with the campaign, while boldly merging the spirit of Amapiano with the lead campaign brand ambassador Kamo Mphela and adding Hip Hop with Youngsta CPT – to bring the exciting message of awesome for everyone.”

Building on the success and cultural impact of past campaigns with Cassper Nyovest, the Awesome is for Everyone campaign is all about celebrating the spirit of awesome innovation, and invites everyone to engage in their own awesome terms: with irony and irreverent fun. “As a brand, we believe Kamo Mphela brings with her a unique blend of talent, energy, authenticity and influence which perfectly aligns with the aspirations and preferences of today's youth. By leveraging her platform, voice and reach, we aim to deepen connections with Gen Z creators, tapping into their passions and desires to co-create experiences that resonate on a personal level,” Mosiane adds. Samsung constantly strives to be at the leading edge of technology and anticipation for new product launches. The 360-campaign will come to life across every consumer touch point, including multiple creative TV, digital and OOH spots that unveil the timeless world where “awesome never stops”, with the latest Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G as the newest superheroes of the much-loved series.

This latest commercial, which is directed by award winning South African director Keitumetse Qhali (aka Director Kit in the industry), doesn’t just showcase the Galaxy A Series' awesome features but also demonstrates how Samsung creates an emotional connection with South Africans. The TVC narrates the journey of individuals who embrace the power of technology to chase their dreams and express their true selves. A true celebration of creativity and innovation mirrored in every aspect of the Galaxy A Series. By showcasing real-life stories, the brand aims to inspire the audience to believe in the extraordinary potential of their own journeys, all powered by Samsung's commitment to “awesomeness”. Central to the campaign - next to the featuring of all three stars - are the key features of the Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G that are highlighted in the commercial, including an edge-to-edge infinity screen with the triple-camera system, a super-steady mode for smooth video capture, and of course, a long-lasting battery life. Night Portrait mode ensures that capturing memories with friends and family is never dependent on a background of perfect lighting.

“The Galaxy A Series 2024 represents a massive leap in Samsung's pursuit for awesomeness. With its ground-breaking features, it's more than just a series of smartphones; it's a gateway to a world of endless possibilities. From enhanced camera capabilities to seamless connectivity and immersive entertainment, every aspect of the Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G is meticulously crafted to exceed expectations and elevate the user experience to new heights,” says Mosiane. The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G boast an array of awesome features tailored to meet the needs of today's dynamic users and content creators. Say goodbye to blurry, low-quality photos with the Galaxy A Series' 50MP camera, ensuring every shot is crisp, clear and Instagram-ready. You can experience cinematic scenes with stunning, true-to-life colours on the Super AMOLED Display and seamless filming, free from concerns about motion or instability with the UHD VDIS Adaptive VDIS 4K Stabilisation. With the water resistance feature, not even a little rain could dampen your experience. Embrace the night and unlock your creativity with Nightography mode. From exploring the city streets under the night sky to simply enjoying a night out with your friends, this feature allows you to capture stunning low-light photos with vibrant colours and great clarity.