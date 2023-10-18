Samsung’s latest flip phone, another flippin icon

Kyle Venktess Johannesburg - Many couldn’t be blamed for mistaking flip phones for being just a fad from the 2000s. Despite this, the form factor has made a return, in the most unexpected way ever.

Cue the foldable display - made popular by scores of manufacturers, recently. While once just one of the threads sewn together to make a Sci-Fi movie, bending smartphone displays haven’t shied from the public eye. For almost two years now, some of the world’s top smartphone makers have showcased the most unimaginable device designs. Folding smartphone displays, especially clamshell forms, have been nothing more than carrying convenience and novelty - until now. Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Flip 5 has burst onto South African shelves proving that functionality can be built into clamshell folding smartphones, producing the same “oohs” and “aahs” from consumers at the sight of a flip phone almost two decades ago.

For starters, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 front face display once closed, produces an exterior screen, almost half the size of the entire smartphone’s interior display only reserving real estate for the camera and flash - this of course means that users can do a lot more with the exterior display, and Samsung has ensured this is possible. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover offers a crips display that is easy to view and interact with. The screen features a Super AMOLED 3.4-inch display with a resolution of 720 x 748 pixels and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. With a pixel density of 306 ppi, you are guaranteed sharp visuals with vibrant colours and deep blacks.

The new display also offers smooth scrolling, sharp text, and responsive touch responses. Coupled with its full HD+ display, this display not only looks gorgeous but offers a superb viewing experience, while offering the capability to respond to messages and notifications, view calendars, reminds, and other apps - with users almost able to operate the entire device without opening it and of course being able to take selfies using the smartphone’s main 12.0 MP + 12.0 MP dual cameras. The fold also enables the device to be used in its Flex Mode, and while opened to 90 degrees allows for more controls at a user’s fingertips with a touchpad and cursor, offering enhanced playback control while navigating through music and media. Cameras

While seemingly smaller main camera sizes of 12.0MP + 12.0MP the Galaxy Z Flip 5 produces stellar images and video. The device features wide and ultrawide capabilities while being able to capture video in 4K at 30 or 60fps, 1080p at 60 or 240fps slow motion, or 720p at an incredibly slow 960fps. Meanwhile, the device’s interior selfie camera features a 10 MP wide lens able to capture video in 4K at 30fps. On the inside Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 runs the Android 13 operating system through Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 4 nm chipset. The device also features an internal memory capacity of 256GB with 8GB RAM or 512GB which is also packaged with 8GB RAM. Samsung has made significant enhancements to their batteries with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 encompassing a 3700 mAh