Sanatmetal South Africa makes its debut at Orthopaedic Congress

Based in Pretoria, the joint venture was established with an initial capital of €1.2 million. It has ambitious plans to establish a strong national presence by expanding its initial sales and service team, which currently consisting of 11 individuals. Furthermore, it aims to set up a manufacturing facility in South Africa with technology transfer.

Thanks to a decade of outstanding partnership, Sanatmetal Kft headquartered in Eger and Langamedics Ltd from South Africa, joined forces on September 6, 2023 to establish a collaborative enterprise known as Sanatmetal South Africa.

Sanatmetal Ltd, founded in 1967, has evolved into one of the top 20 orthopaedic companies in Europe. More than 70% of its revenue is generated through exports to nearly 50 countries. The 100% Hungarian-owned family business - which manufactures and distributes traumatology, orthopaedic, spinal and dental implants and prostheses - develops cutting-edge solutions in collaboration with national and international clinics and medical professors, with a strong focus on patient safety and compliance with MDR requirements.

Sanatmetal South Africa made its debut at the 69th Congress of the South African Orthopaedic Association in Cape Town.

Langamedics Ltd, established in 2011, has been distributing Sanatmetal products from since its inception. Initially, the company’s operations were limited to Gauteng, but it has since expanded to multiple regions within the country. Its future aspirations include extending its presence to neighbouring countries such as Botswana, Namibia, Swaziland, Mozambique, and other parts of sub-Saharan Africa. This vision is well-supported by the company’s current joint production plans.

The newly formed subsidiary made its debut at the 69th Congress of the South African Orthopaedic Association (SAOA) in Cape Town. In addition to the well-known Vortex plate system, the Magic anterior reduction was a big hit at the congress. There was also considerable interest and anticipation for the launch of spinal implants. These spinal implants and large joint prostheses will be introduced at a separate congress.