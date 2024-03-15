South Africa’s Lookbook: The 12th buy local summit and expo 2024

Registration is now open for consumers to attend Proudly South African’s flagship event, the annual Buy Local Summit and Expo. The Sandton Conventional Centre in Johannesburg will host the 12th iteration on March 25 and 26. The event, which is lauded for its ingenuous threading together of manufacturers; buyers; government; policymakers and business development agencies, will see about 200 local vendors from textiles; manufacturing; construction; healthcare; agriculture and several other sectors and expects to play host to about 2 000 visitors over the two-day period.

“The 2024 Buy Local Summit and Expo will be Proudly South African’s most powerful yet. In its ability to facilitate job creation opportunities in real time, while also creating the possibilities that enable small, medium and micro enterprises to develop themselves and their products, the Buy Local Summit and Expo has become a must-attend occasion. We take collective accountability to ensure the prosperity of South Africa and its business entrepreneurs – which cannot take place without a strong localisation effort by all of us. We look forward to receiving you as our guests at this 12th Summit and Expo,” says Chief Executive Officer of Proudly SA Eustace Mashimbye. Under the theme “localisation: an inclusive approach for all sectors of society to contribute to economic growth and job creation”, the summit underscores the necessity of local procurement in job creation and growth in South Africa. The Expo floor will have something for everyone. Consumers can expect access to over 200 local goods and services. Picture: Supplied “We encourage everyone present to make the most of the two-day summit. For SMMEs and aspirant entrepreneurs, this is your time to learn from the biggest and the best of corporate South Africa. It also allows larger businesses to raise their esprit de corps further and underscore the importance of buying local products.

The Expo floor will have something for everyone. Consumers can expect access to over 200 local goods and services. From toys and furniture to luxury vehicles and the finest food and drink South Africa has to offer, consumers will be spoilt for homegrown choice. The Business Solutions Hub, an area carved out specifically for entities that regulate, legislate and advise SMMEs, will attend to queries and accept applications. These organisations include the DTIC, CIPC, CGCSA, CIPS, SEFA, SEFA, SEDA, SARS, the SABS, the NEF and the BBBEE Commission. An event of this magnitude can only be made possible with the help of friends. This even is proudly sponsored by, Absa, the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC), Department of Small Business Development, GCIS, Sasol, Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa, naamsa, Telkom, Lactalis, FNB, South 32, Naspers, Takealot group, Southern Sun, SAB, Nestlé ESAR, and Brand SA.