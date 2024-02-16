Steyn City hosts Bafana legends

With excitement around the Africa Cup of Nations’ semi-finals mounting, it was an honour for The Club at Steyn City to host our Bafana Bafana legends, as they switched the pitch for the immaculate greens during their recent trip to Johannesburg. Soccer legends Matthew Booth, Shaun Bartlett, Stanton Fredericks, Fabian McCarthy, Stanton Lewis and Mark Haskins were treated to the seven-star service for which The Club has become renowned while they were covering Bafana’s games for the SABC and SuperSport.

The stars were impressed by the challenging design of the 18-hole championship Nicklaus Design course (which includes a recently upgraded practice facility), as well as the award-winning clubhouse with its luxe cloakrooms and Pro Shop. These are just some of the factors that set The Club at Steyn City apart. It also stands out for the delicious fare and excellent service at the halfway house delivered by ‘19 by Michael’, with its stunning views over the course. The Club is open to non-residents, with various membership packages available – so, whether you are regularly on the greens or like to take a swing only occasionally, you’ll find an option to suit you.