The Long-awaited Honor Magic Series is Now Available in SA

Honor, a global brand that is known for constantly redefining industry benchmarks through its smart devices, is thrilled to announce the availability of the Magic Series in South Africa. The acclaimed flagship devices, which have gained widespread popularity in global markets, comprises the Honor Magic V2, the thinnest and lightest inward foldable smartphone to date, and the Magic6 Pro, a device known for having the best platform-level AI camera capabilities. The duo have positioned Honor as a leader in foldable and AI technology in the smartphone industry.

Honor Magic V2: Reshaping foldable technology Measuring 9.9mm when folded, the Honor Magic V2 has been dubbed the “first inward foldable smartphone to usher in the mm era”. Weighing only 231g, it has proved to be at least 10g lighter than similar offerings from competitors. A major concern consumers face when looking for a foldable device is the visible seam. Honor has addressed the issue by developing a first-of-its-kind Super-light Titanium Hinge, built with SGS-certified Honor proprietary steel. It provides an almost invisible hinge that can withstand more than 400 000 folds during its lifespan, or 100 folds a day, ensuring longevity and durability of the device for up to 10 years.

The Honor Magic V2 comes equipped with an industry-leading 5 000mAh Honor Dual Silicon-Carbon Battery, which sits underneath both screens, for enhanced battery and device performance, providing from 19 to 24 hours of uninterrupted entertainment on a single charge. It also includes a 66W supercharger for rapid charging – a great feature for load shedding woes. But it’s not only the hardware that’s impressive. The Honor Magic V2 houses the Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2 software, ensuring top-notch performance during any task, whether personal or work-related. It also supports Google Mobile Services, meaning everything from Google Play Store to Gmail is available on the foldable device. Always keeping the end-user at the forefront, the Honor Magic V2 has been designed with human-centric display innovations. To ensure maximum eye comfort, the device features Risk-Free Dimming Dual Display, which helps alleviate eye fatigue by reducing the amount of blue light exposure through AI features such as Dynamic Dimming and Circadian Night Display.

Without taking away from the display, the foldable also comes with OLED LTPO display, which supports an impressive 1.07 billion colours to ensure crystal clear visuals and colour accuracy. With privacy and security becoming an even bigger topic among individuals, the Honor Magic V2 provides a sense of safety with AI features such as Parallel Space. Parallel Space allows the user to create different screens that are able to separate work and personal apps to provide a dual-phone experience on one device. Honor Magic6 Pro: Platform-level AI capabilities like never before

Providing more AI-driven features than its predecessor, the Honor Magic6 Pro has been named the Ultimate Camera Smartphone, with a Gold DXOMARK score of 158 points, while also claiming the top spots for battery, selfie capabilities and display. Fitted with leading generative AI technology, the smart device was developed for those who want to immerse themselves in the digital age with platform-level AI first-hand. The Falcon Camera System is a another first-of-its-kind feature from the brand. It features a 50MP Wide Camera, a 50MP Ultra-Wide Camera and a 180MP Periscope Telephone Camera to provide high-quality images that could rival the best professional camera equipment. The Honor Magic6 Pro also comes with the latest Honor MagicOS 8.0, based on Android 14, ensuring unparalleled user experience, with all the perks. The advanced operating system introduces a myriad upgraded and personalised features, ushering users into a realm of heightened intelligence, such as the innovative AI feature Magic Portal, which makes daily tasks even easier by offering short cut recommendations. This allows the user to navigate various apps at a quicker pace with just one click for efficient multitasking.

To enable Magic Portal, a simple click and hold on text, images or files and dragging them to the edge of the screen will trigger responses such as opening the on-board navigation, Google search, shopping sites or social media for immediate sharing. Taking in the need for privacy as well, the Magic6 Pro comes equipped with AI Privacy Call 3.0. It intelligently adjusts and adapts the volume of calls to ensure the conversation cannot be heard by anyone other than the receiver. Fitted with a 5600mAh Honor Dual Silicon-Carbon Battery for all-day performance, which also comes with 66W supercharger like the Magic V2, a NanoCrystal Shield that is able to withstand even the harshest of drops, and enhanced performance power, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, the Magic6 Pro is leading the pack with generative AI technology.

The general manager of Honor Technologies Africa, Fred Zhou, says: “Honor is extremely excited to launch the Magic Series to the public. Globally, these devices have gained so much recognition by causing a disruption in the smartphone realm, with never-before-seen features and capabilities. South Africans have been eagerly awaiting to Experience the Magic, and we can proudly say we’ve created a flagship that is going to do just that.” Price and Availability Those interested in Experiencing the Magic of the Honor Magic V2 and Magic6 Pro, can purchase them at selected network providers. The Honor Magic V2 is available in black, with a special vegan leather back. It retails for R39 999. The HONOR Magic6 Pro is available in Epi Green and black variants and will retail from R27 999.