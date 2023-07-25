The Top Empowerment Awards 2023 celebrate transformation pioneers

Johannesburg - On the evening of July 20, 2023, at the Indaba Hotel in Johannesburg, Topco Media and Impumelelo Top Empowerment Companies presented the 22nd annual Top Empowerment Awards Ceremony.
The awards ceremony highlighted and celebrated South Africa's purpose-led transformers, highlighting their responsibility and dedication to ensuring a transformed and empowered future for the country.
Alan Committie, a gifted actor and comedian, emceed the event and set the tone for an evening of acknowledgement and inspiration. Distinguished guests, transformation captains, and business leaders gathered to celebrate the significant strides organisations and individuals have made in promoting black-owned businesses and empowering people from all walks of life.
‘’I am immensely proud to extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and runners-up of the Top Empowerment Awards 2023,’’ Ralf Fletcher, CEO of Top Media, said.
‘’Their remarkable achievements and unwavering commitment to transformation have made an indelible impact on South Africa's economy and society. As we celebrate the 22nd annual Top Empowerment Awards, it is evident that each of them is a catalyst for positive change, driving us towards a more inclusive and prosperous future.’’
‘’This prestigious event brought together industry leaders, trailblazers, and visionaries who exemplify the true spirit of empowerment. Their dedication and hard work inspire us all, and I am truly honoured to witness the exceptional strides they have taken in advancing our nation.’’
The top winners of the evening include:
1. Top Empowered Company: Fast Growth Black-Owned SMME of the Year Award
Winner: NTGR Engineering
Representative: Abednico Mkhari, Director, NTGR Engineering
Runner-up: Y-BRAND
2. Top Empowered Company: Sustainable Business of the Year Award
Winner: Sun International
Representative: Anthony Leeming, Chief Executive, Sun International
Runner-up: Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa
3. Top Empowered Company: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the Workplace of the Year Award
Winner: Exxaro
Recipient: Dr. Nombasa Tsengwa, CEO, Exxaro
4. Top Empowered Company: Digital Transformation of the Year Award
Winner: Liquid Intelligent Technologies
Recipient: Trishen Moodley, Head of Information Technology, Liquid Intelligent Technologies
5. Top Empowered Company: Public Sector of the Year Award
Winner: CEF Group
Recipient: Dr. Tshepo Mokoka, Chairperson, CEF Group
6. Top Empowered Company: Education and Skills Development of the Year Award
Winner: BP South Africa
Recipient: Taelo Mojapelo, CEO, BP Southern Africa
7. Top Empowered Company: Enterprise and Supplier Development of the Year Award
Winner: African Bank
Recipient: Edna Montse, Group Executive Transformation and Sustainability, African Bank
Runner-up: Rennies BCD Travel
8. Top Empowered Company: Socio-Economic Development of the Year Award
Winner: Sasol
Recipient: Brenda Nkosi-Bakare, Head Governance, Compliance, Planning, and Management, Sasol
Runner-up: Oceana Group Limited
9. Top Empowered Company: Job Creation Award of the Year
Winner: Schneider Electric
Recipient: Kim Naidoo, HR Lead, Schneider Electric
Runner-up: Exponant
10. Top Empowered Company: Youth Development of the Year Award
Winner: Nestlé
Recipient: Nicole Roos, Managing Director, Nestlé
11. Top Empowered Company: Public Sector Leader of the Year Award
Winner: CEF Group, Zinhle Thupana
Recipient: Zinhle Thupana, Group Executive Corporate Service, CEF Group
12. Top Empowered Entrepreneur of the Year Award
Winner: TakeNote IT, Mamela Luthuli
Recipient: Mamela Luthuli, Director and CEO, TakeNote IT
Runner-up: Mandate Molefi, Nene Molefi
13. Top Empowered Young Achiever of the Year Award
Winner: Dimension Data, Natalie Musonda
Recipient: Natalie Musonda, Head of Diversity and Sustainability, Dimension Data
Runner-up: AfroCentric Health, Dr. Abongile Qamata
14. Top Empowered Business Leader of the Year Award
Winner: Methano Group, Sereme Joel Maphaka
Recipient: Sereme Maphaka, CEO, Methano Group
15. Top Empowered Business of the Year Award
Winner: Merchants
Recipient: Sydwell Shikweni, Vice President of Transformation, Merchants
Nedbank, Inseta, Amis, SAB, Bathu Shoes, and PWC were among the Legends of Empowerment who received special attention at the event.
The Lifetime Achiever Award, the greatest honour of the illustrious occasion, is given to a person who has made a lasting contribution to Africa's transformation. Velaphi Ratshefola, the managing director of Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa, received this honour.
After being named managing director of Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa in 2016, Velaphi Ratshefola oversaw the consolidation of six distinct organisations to create CCBSA. Velaphi's outstanding management has brought CCBSA numerous supplier and global honours.
But his dedication to elevating women doesn't stop there; it also shows in the [email protected] programme, which develops female talent and promotes representation in leadership. Beyond only making money, Velaphi's goal is to have a lasting constructive influence on society by providing economic, social, and environmental benefits.
Transforming South Africa: Celebrating the Visionaries
Distinguished judges who were instrumental in choosing the winners were present for the event, including Tshepo Ncube, Head of International Coverage at Absa, and Noah Debeila, President and CEO of the SMME Chamber of Commerce.
‘’Together, we will continue to push boundaries, break barriers, and shape a future where equality and opportunity flourish. I have every confidence that the impact of the awards will resonate far beyond the evening, inspiring countless others to join the movement towards a more connected, inclusive, and prosperous South Africa,’’ Fletcher said.
‘’Congratulations, once again, to all the winners and runners-up. Your passion and dedication to transformation have set an example for us all. Thank you for being the driving force behind change, and I eagerly look forward to witnessing your continued success and impact on our beloved nation.’’
The Star