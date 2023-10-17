This adidas Members Week, gain access to exclusive member-only experiences, product launches and more

Today, adidas unveiled the comeback of its eagerly awaited Members Week, with a spotlight on its adiClub community. This event grants early access to exclusive product collections and opportunities to win a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Taking place from October 12 - 18, adidas is rewarding its over 300 million adiClub members, which is an entirely free membership programme and is available to all who sign up. It is built to give a community passionate about sport, culture and style, rewards and discount vouchers for doing what they love.

Until October 18, adiClub members in South Africa aged 18 and above can enter a raffle through the adidas App, specifically in the “On The Radar” section. T&Cs apply. ADIDAS CAPE TOWN EXPERIENCE WITH ADICLUB PRO PASS The grand prize includes a complete package with flights, transportation and accommodation in Cape Town for those not based there.

Winners will also enjoy an exclusive in-store shopping experience, complete with hair, makeup, and styling by professionals for a photoshoot. Furthermore, winners will get a sneak peek of SS24 products and brand education, a tour of the brand centre, catering on the day of the event, and a fantastic adidas product hamper to take home. There will be a total of four lucky winners selected. ADIDAS TERREX X NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

The prize package is an extraordinary adventure for two, featuring a journey to Iceland, where you’ll embark on a group tour to witness the awe-inspiring Northern Lights. To ensure you’re fully equipped for this expedition, you’ll also receive TERREX x National Geographic outfits, complete with TERREX Swift R3 GORE-TEX x National Geographic hiking shoes. The package covers all the essentials, including return travel from Iceland, transportation between the airport, hotel, and tour locations, as well as accommodations and catering, all of which will be arranged by the promoter at their discretion. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for an unforgettable experience.

MANCHESTER UNITED HOME GAME One lucky winner from South Africa is guaranteed to experience an unforgettable prize package. The prize includes a journey for two to London, United Kingdom, in early 2024, where you’ll have the opportunity to attend a Manchester United home game. Not only that, but you’ll also get the chance to meet a Manchester United player in person and explore the iconic Old Trafford stadium and museum.

The package covers all the essentials, encompassing return travel from London, United Kingdom, and seamless transportation between the airport, hotel, stadium, and accommodation. Plus, you’ll be treated to catering throughout your trip, all courtesy of the promoter’s generous discretion. It’s an exclusive opportunity for die-hard Manchester United fans to make cherished memories. ARSENAL HOME GAME

The coveted prize includes a trip for two people to the heart of football, London, United Kingdom, in early 2024. Winners will receive two tickets to attend an Arsenal home game, providing an unforgettable live match experience. Additionally, the winners will have the exclusive opportunity to meet an Arsenal player, immersing themselves in the world of their favourite team.

The adventure continues with a private tour of the club museum, offering an insightful glimpse into the rich history of Arsenal. To ensure a seamless travel experience, the prize covers return travel to London, United Kingdom, along with convenient transport arrangements between the airport, hotel, and the stadium. Accommodation and catering will be provided, showcasing our commitment to delivering an unparalleled and memorable experience for the fortunate winners.

In addition to being eligible to enter the raffles, adiClub members in South Africa will receive early access to the following collections online at adidas.co.za, the adidas app and adidas stores in Sandton, Gateway, V&A, Menlyn, Cavendish and Mall of Africa. Members Only Product: ● Timeless Footwear

● Basketball Inspired Footwear ● Disney Halloween Footwear ● National Geographic Collection

● Animal Print Apparel Pack ● X_PLR Boost Footwear ● Tencel Sportswear Pack

● Yoga Premium Apparel ● 4DFWD Running Pack Members will also get up to an additional 25% off on online Outlet products during Members Week, and adiClub points can be used to unlock discount vouchers, partner offers and ultimate rewards.